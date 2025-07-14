A new wave of young superstars are set to be showcased in the 2025 Home Run Derby. The surplus of young talent that has been making a name for themselves by blasting bombs over the fence has brought a revitalization of interest in the most popular event during the Midsummer Classic. Byron Buxton, Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Oneil Cruz, Matt Olson, Cal Raleigh, Brent Rooker, and James Wood will be the power hitters squaring off against each other to try and launch the most deep balls this year.

With anticipation for the Home Run Derby extra high this year, it is a great time to look back at some of the best moments in Home Run Derby history. The event has been taking place since 1985, but it has grown in popularity since MLB opted against utilizing outs and instead opted for a time limit format. The change has led to a lot of great Home Run Derby moments in recent memory, but what are the best ever?

5. Bryce Harper's DC comeback

Bryce Harper's final season in Washington with the Nationals came in 2018. The All-Star Game and Home Run Derby happened to be in DC that season as well. Naturally, Bryce Harper entered the derby at his home ballpark.

After a strong couple of rounds to open the 2018 derby, Bryce Harper found himself trailing Kyle Schwarber by nine long balls with around 50 seconds on the clock. It looked unlikely… but Harper found a way to make up the difference and win in dramatic fashion.

4. Bobby Abreu blasts off in Detroit

Bobby Abreu was not expected to do much in the 2005 Home Run Derby at Comerica Park in Detroit. Sure, he was a good player. However, he wasn't known for his immense power. But Abreu changed that narrative with 41 total home runs in the 2005 home run derby. That output wasn't common at the time.

Not only did Abreu hit a ton of homers, but he absolutely crushed them. They cleared the fence by plenty and went to the deepest parts of the ballpark. Bobby Abreu got the fans involved and had them cheering for him.

Abreu won the 2005 derby and established himself as a true power threat.

3. Josh Hamilton shines under New York's bright lights

Josh Hamilton's story is incredible. He was a top-tier prospect who dealt with substance abuse. As a result, many questioned whether he would ever become a star in the big leagues. But Hamilton enjoyed a superb 2008 season which saw him enter the Home Run Derby in New York at old Yankee Stadium.

He blasted an unprecedented 28 home runs in the first round, which was rare in 2008. Josh Hamilton's majestic moonshots captured fellow players and fans attention to say the least.

Justin Mourneau went on to defeat Hamilton in the final round. But 2008 will always be remembered as the Josh Hamilton Home Run Derby spectacle.

2. Mark McGwire makes the Monster look small

Mark McGwire posted a similar performance to Josh Hamilton in 1999. The Cardinals' slugger blasted 13 early home runs that sailed over the Green Monster in Fenway Park.

McGwire's towering blasts made the Green Monster look tiny. His majestic home runs were eye-popping without question. In the end, Ken Griffey Jr won the 1999 Home Run Derby. But it was McGwire's performance that stood out. Even the Boston fans were impressed by Mark McGwire's power showcase.

1. Ken Griffey Jr hits the warehouse

Ken Griffey Jr is a 3-time Home Run Derby champion. In fact, he is the only player to win the event on three separate occasions. Additionally, Griffey Jr became the first player to ever hit the warehouse at Camden Yards in Baltimore during the 1993 Home Run Derby.

Griffey's towering blast cleared the high fence in Baltimore by plenty before smashing into the warehouse. He remains the only player to ever hit the warehouse in a derby or a game.

Although Griffey Jr didn't win the 1993 Derby, this moment stands out. Furthermore, his backward hat look stands out as the most iconic look in Home Run Derby history.