The 2025 MLB season is young, but the great teams are already starting to separate themselves from the pack. Notably, the biggest spenders from the offseason have predictably gotten off to hot starts. Coming into the season, many predicted the New York Yankees, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Dodgers to compete for the World Series, and those powerhouses have validated the hype so far. However, ChatGPT has a different prediction for who will win the World Series.

ChatGPT's 2025 World Series winner prediction

One team that stands out as a strong contender to win the 2025 World Series is the Atlanta Braves. Here's an in-depth analysis of why they could go all the way this year:

1. Core of Young, Elite Talent

The Braves boast one of the most talented and balanced rosters in baseball, led by Ronald Acuña Jr., the reigning NL MVP (2023), who—if fully recovered from injury—remains one of the most dynamic players in the game. Alongside him are other young stars like Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II, all under long-term contracts, giving the Braves continuity and chemistry that few teams can match.

Their position player core is both offensively explosive and defensively sound. Riley anchors third base with power and consistency, while Albies and Harris provide speed, pop, and reliable glove work up the middle and in center field. This balance between youth and experience gives Atlanta a deadly combination of upside and proven production.

2. Deep and Versatile Pitching Staff

Atlanta’s rotation in 2025 is among the deepest in the majors. Spencer Strider continues to develop into one of the most electric arms in the game, with elite strikeout numbers and a bulldog mentality. Max Fried, when healthy, provides a dependable left-handed ace with playoff poise and command. Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver offer upside and flexibility, with room to rotate others in from their strong farm system.

In the bullpen, the Braves are stacked. Raisel Iglesias closes out games, but perhaps more importantly, they have a mix of high-leverage arms like Joe Jiménez, Tyler Matzek, and Pierce Johnson, who can bridge the middle innings. The bullpen's versatility allows Atlanta to play matchup baseball deep into October.

3. Front Office Stability & Development Pipeline

Under GM Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves have become a model franchise in terms of roster construction and player development. They’ve consistently found value in trades, free agency, and the draft. Notably, they’ve signed their young core early, avoiding massive arbitration battles and keeping a unified clubhouse.

The Braves' player development system continues to churn out talent, with arms like Hurston Waldrep and JR Ritchie expected to contribute soon. Their bench and depth pieces are always MLB-ready, a reflection of strong scouting and coaching continuity.

4. October Experience and Motivation

Having won the World Series in 2021 and consistently contending since Atlanta has postseason experience up and down the roster. They’ve suffered disappointing exits in recent Octobers—particularly at the hands of the Phillies—but those losses have served to fuel their motivation. With the majority of their 2021 championship core still intact, the Braves enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and the hunger to reclaim the crown.

Final Word

If health holds and the rotation performs to its potential, the Atlanta Braves are the most complete team in baseball entering 2025. Offense, defense, pitching depth, and front-office brilliance—they have it all. Don’t be surprised if they’re holding the Commissioner’s Trophy come October.

What did ChatGPT get right/wrong?

Before diving into ChatGPT's analysis, it is worth noting that the artificial intelligence had multiple clerical errors in its prediction. While Acuña did win the MVP in 2023, that was not last season. In fact, Acuña suffered a season-ending injury last year. Additionally, Max Fried and Tyler Matzek both play for the New York Yankees now.

While the Braves were viewed as World Series contenders coming into the season, this is a somewhat baffling pick now that Atlanta is 12 games into their season. So far, they only have a record of 3-9, which puts them in last place in the National League East. In fact, their three wins are the fewest in baseball outside of Chicago, and the White Sox are coming off of the worst season in the modern era.

The Braves are a better team than their record shows. They are stacked with talent, especially on the offensive end. Acuña is getting closer to returning from injury, and Riley, Albies, and Harris are stars. ChatGPT didn't even mention Matt Olson or Marcell Ozuna. Both players are among the best power hitters in baseball.

Fried's departure hurts the team a lot, though, considering he is one of the best pitchers in MLB. The Braves are a good team and will likely turn things around, but it is hard to bet against a team like the Dodgers. Los Angeles has continued to splurge on elite players in free agency, and they won their first eight games of the season. Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball, and the team is coming off of a World Series victory. The Braves have World Series experience in their own right, but as of right now, the Dodgers look unbeatable.