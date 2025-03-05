The talent on the MLB roster is important when determining which teams can make a run at the World Series this year. It is the talent in the minor leagues that largely determines future success (as well as trading power), though. In this article, we are going to rank the top 10 farm systems in baseball ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Only players with prospect status will have an impact on this ranking. If a player has exceeded 130 major league at-bats, 50 innings pitches, or 45 days on the MLB roster, then they no longer meet prospect criteria.

1. Chicago White Sox

Top 100 prospects (according to MLB.com)

Noah Schultz (16th ranked prospect), RHP – ETA: 2025

Kyle Teel (32nd), C – ETA: 2025

Hagen Smith (34th), LHP – ETA: 2026

Colson Montgomery (39th), SS – ETA: 2025

Braden Montgomery (54th), OF – ETA: 2027

Edgar Quero (65th), C – ETA: 2025

It wasn't long ago that the Chicago White Sox had one of, if not the best farm system in baseball after they orchestrated a massive rebuild that ended with what looked like a World Series-caliber team. Chicago's contention window ended quickly and drastically, though, and the team was forced to start yet another rebuild.

They blew things up with blockbuster trades over the last two years, and they quickly re-established one of the best farm systems in baseball. The team ranks so high here because they are stacked at the two hardest positions to acquire talent at. Both Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are among the best prospects at the catcher position, and Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz are two of the best left-handed pitchers in the minor leagues. The latter of those pitchers looks like a video game character (6-foot-9), and we ranked him as the fourth best MLB prospect overall.

On top of that, Colson Montgomery and Braden Montgomery (not related) have All-Star potential at shortstop and centerfield, respectively.

2. Detroit Tigers

Top 100 prospects

Jackson Jobe (5th), RHP – ETA: 2025

Max Clark (6th), OF – ETA: 2027

Kevin McGonigle (28th), SS/2B – ETA: 2027

Bryce Rainer (52nd), SS – ETA: 2028

Thayron Liranzo (81st), C/1B – ETA: 2026

Josue Briceno (94th), C/1B – ETA: 2027

The key to a great farm system is having a mix of soon-to-debut prospects and talent in the lower levels of the minor leagues. The Detroit Tigers fit the bill in that regard. Jackson Jobe, Jace Jung, and Trey Sweeney were all on the team's postseason roster during their fun run last season. Jobe is the team's best prospect, and he is so talented that the team drafted him third overall in 2021 despite the rarity of teams taking right-handed prep pitchers that early.

Max Clark isn't far behind Jobe in being called the best prospect in the organization. He is a fellow former third-overall draft selection. Kevin McGonigle, Bryce Rainer, Thayron Liranzo, and Josue Briceno are all top 100 prospects as well. McGonigle was one of the toughest players to not include among our top 25 prospects for 2025, and Briceno could skyrocket up prospect rankings soon if he keeps up his monstrous production from last year.

3. Tampa Bay Rays

Top 100 prospects

Carson Williams (9th), SS – ETA: 2025

Xavier Isaac (50th), 1B – ETA: 2026

Brayden Taylor (66th), INF – ETA: 2026

Tre' Morgan (93rd), 1B/OF – ETA: 2026

Theo Gillen (98th), OF – ETA: 2028

The Tampa Bay Rays rarely pick high in the MLB Draft, yet they always find hidden gems and always seem to have a stacked farm system. Among their top five prospects is Carson Williams (28th overall in 2021), Xavier Isaac (29th overall in 2022), Brayden Taylor (19th overall in 2023), Tre' Morgan (88th overall in 2023), and Theo Gillen (18th overall in 2024).

Williams, in particular, stands out as arguably the best defensive prospect at the most important defensive position: shortstop. The Rays had arguably the best farm system in baseball back in 2020/2021, but they rank this high with a new crop of youngsters that were ushered in during either recent drafts (the aforementioned players) or in recent trades (Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins).

4. Boston Red Sox

Top 100 prospects

Roman Anthony (2nd), OF – ETA: 2025

Kristian Campbell (7th), Utility – ETA: 2025

Marcelo Mayer (12th), SS – ETA: 2025

Franklin Arias (75th), SS/2B – ETA: 2027

Had it not been for their trade for Garrett Crochet, the Boston Red Sox would have had far and away the best farm system in baseball. They lost Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery in that deal, but they still have Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. That makes Boston the only team in our prospects rankings with three of the top 25 prospects. The Red Sox won't rank so high for long, as all three of those players will make an impact in the majors sooner rather than later.

5. Chicago Cubs

Top 100 prospects

Matt Shaw (19th), INF – ETA: 2025

Cade Horton (51st), RHP – ETA: 2025

Owen Caissie (53rd), OF – ETA: 2025

Moises Ballesteros (68th), C/1B – ETA: 2025

James Triantos (72nd), 2B/OF – ETA: 2025

Kevin Alcantara (89th), OF – ETA: 2025

Jefferson Rojas (96th), SS/2B – ETA: 2026

While they lack top-tier guys and future megastars, the Chicago Cubs have tons of depth in their farm system. In fact, MLB.com has seven Cubs within their top 100 prospects. Matt Shaw is probably the best of the bunch, but Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros, James Triantos, Kevin Alcantara, and Jefferson Rojas can all become solid MLB players, too.

All of those players except for Rojas reached at least AAA last year, so they may all be given a shot in the majors this season. The Cubs did lose Cam Smith in the Kyle Tucker trade, but a consolidation move was necessary considering how many position player prospects the team has. Their lack of pitching depth does hold them back in these rankings.

6. Seattle Mariners

Top 100 prospects

Colt Emerson (20th), SS/3B – ETA: 2026

Lazaro Montes (42nd), OF – ETA: 2026

Cole Young (49th), SS/2B – ETA: 2025

Harry Ford (64th), C – ETA: 2025

Felnin Celesten (73rd), SS – ETA: 2028

Jonny Farmelo (95th), OF – ETA: 2028

Michael Arroyo (97th), 2B/SS – ETA: 2026

Like the Cubs, the Seattle Mariners also have seven top-100 prospects, according to MLB.com. They also have tons of bats on the way to the majors in the near future. The team has particularly thrived in the first round. Harry Ford, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, and Jonny Famelo are all recent first-round picks. Felnin Celesten, Lazaro Montes, and Michael Arroyo were found in the international market.

When Seattle's minor league bats eventually team up with the pitching on the major league roster, the Mariners can become a scary team for everybody that they face.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

Top 100 prospects

Roki Sasaki (1st), RHP – ETA: 2025

Dalton Rushing (30th), C/OF – ETA: 2025

Josue De Paula (40th), OF – ETA: 2026

Jackson Ferris (70th), LHP – ETA: 2026

Alex Freeland (71st), SS – ETA: 2025

Zyhir Hope (74th), OF – ETA: 2027

The Los Angeles Dodgers have far and away the best major league roster in all of baseball. Their farm system isn't too shabby, either. For starters, they have the top prospect in baseball in Roki Sasaki. The Japanese pitcher isn't your average prospect, as he has been dominating the NPB for years and should never step foot in the minor leagues, but he is still technically a prospect and still only 23 years old.

Dalton Rushing, Josue De Paula, and Zyhir Hope are talented outfielders, Alex Freeland is a future shortstop option, and Jackson Ferris is an impressive southpaw pitcher. You can make a case that nobody knows how to find and develop talent better than the Dodgers, and that is why they are seemingly always contending for the World Series.

8. Cleveland Guardians

Top 100 prospects

Travis Bazzana (10th), SS – ETA: 2025

Chase DeLauter (36th), OF – ETA: 2025

Jaison Chourio (59th), OF – ETA: 2027

Angel Genao (61st), INF – ETA: 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have Travis Bazzana leading the way for their farm system. The Oregon State product was the first overall pick in 2024. Bazzana isn't the only player making waves in Cleveland's farm system. Chase DeLauter, Angel Genao, Ralphy Velazquez, and Jaison Chourio have tons of potential, too.

9. Colorado Rockies

Top 100 prospects

Chase Dollander (25th), RHP – ETA: 2025

Charlie Condon (29th), 3B/OF – ETA: 2026

Pitching in Coors Field is never easy, which is why having an elite pitching prospect like Chase Dollander is so important. Likewise, the Rockies have a foundational hitting prospect in Charlie Condon. The third basemen/corner outfielder struggled last season, but that was likely a fluky struggle considering how dominant he was in college. Robert Calaz, Zac Veen, and Adael Amador are other intriguing names in the farm system, too. The Rockies' farm system might not be the best in baseball, but it is certainly underrated.

10. Baltimore Orioles

Top 100 prospects

Samuel Bassalo (13th), C/1B – ETA: 2025

Coby Mayo (14th), 1B/3B – ETA: 2025

The Baltimore Orioles spent years as the MLB team with the best farm system, but they've graduated most of their talent. All of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday spent time as the consensus number one prospect in baseball at some point recently, and their prospect graduates (among others) have left the team without farm system depth.

Even so, they still have arguably the best minor league duo right now, as both Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo are top-10ish prospects, and they are the sole reasons the Orioles rank in the top 10 of this list. Those players continue the trend of Baltimore being able to develop bats, and that franchise-wide skill could allow even more prospects to emerge soon.