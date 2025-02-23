Spring training is officially here, so MLB's regular season is just around the corner. The entire league is stacked with talent, especially when it comes to position players, and everyone will be looking to take down the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after their massive offseason spending spree. So, who are the 50 best MLB players this year? We ranked baseball's best players in terms of how we expect that they will perform in 2025.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, DH/SP

Shohei Ohtani is unlike anything we've seen in baseball before. The now three-time MVP just won the World Series for the first time, and he was named the best player in the NL despite not pitching in 2024. Now, half of his game will return for the 2025 season. Ohtani has a legitimate case as the best pitcher, base-runner, power hitter, and hitter for average in baseball. Ohtani is fresh off of the first 50-50 season in MLB history, and there doesn't seem to be anyone who will be capable of slowing him or his team down. His 2024 MVP season was one of the best MVP-winning seasons in history, and the Japanese star is quickly becoming one of the best MLB players ever.

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, OF

While Ohtani is the clear-cut best player in baseball, Aaron Judge has a firm grasp on the number two spot. The other player to be honored as an MVP in 2024 is one of the game's greatest power hitters ever. After a 58-home run season, Judge has now led baseball in long balls on three separate occasions.

3. Juan Soto, New York Mets, OF

Juan Soto has an unmatched ability to draw walks, but he has the power to make pitchers pay when they pitch to him, too. Now, his skill set will be displayed on the other team in New York. Soto left the Yankees for the Mets and the biggest MLB contract ever. He earned a 15-year, $765 million deal, to be exact. Despite seven impressive seasons to his name already, Soto is still only 26 years old.

4. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, SP

Paul Skenes has arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher burst onto the scene as a rookie, even becoming only the fifth rookie All-Star Game starting pitcher ever. Skenes had a 1.96 ERA in year one, and he'll likely cause even more damage in his first full year, considering he didn't debut until May last season. Skenes has the potential to be baseball's best pitcher for the next decade or so.

5. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals, SS

Bobby Witt is a true five-tool player. He does everything for the Kansas City Royals. Witt's .332 batting average led baseball last season, but he also ranked in the top 20 in both stolen bases and home runs, all while playing elite defense at the shortstop position.

6. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles, SS

Witt and Gunnar Henderson will likely battle for AL MVP nods for years to come. Henderson is one of many elite prospects-turned-elite MLB players the Baltimore Orioles have churned out in recent seasons, and he is the biggest reason why the team's potential is sky-high. Witt outranks him here only because of the superior batting average.

7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, 1B

After a down 2023 season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced back in 2024 and reminded everybody that he is one of the best players in MLB. Guerrero hit .323 while knocking 30 home runs out of the park.

8. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1B

Bryce Harper is entering his 14th MLB season, and he is still chugging along strong. Is this the year the eight-time All-Star will finally be able to win the World Series? The catcher-turned-outfielder-turned first baseman has the talent and the team around him to finally accomplish the one thing missing from his resume.

9. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians, 3B

Jose Ramirez is one of the most consistent players in baseball. Excluding the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Cleveland Guardians star has hit at least 20 home runs in every season since 2017. He belted 39 homers last season. He was only one home run and one double shy of becoming the second player ever with 40 home runs, 40 doubles, and 40 stolen bases in the same season.

10. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS/OF

The Dodgers will reportedly be giving Mookie Betts another chance at shortstop. In reality, though, it doesn't really matter where the three-time World Series champion plays on defense. He is athletic enough to thrive anywhere, and his bat (seven-time Silver Slugger) is what really stands out.

11. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, SS

Corey Seager isn't the kind of player who plays close to 162 games every season, but he sure is dominant when he does suit up. Both of his playoff runs when he won the World Series (2020 and 2023) are prime examples of this, as Seager elevates his game in the biggest moments. Seager is one of only four multi-time World Series MVPs.

12. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers, SP

Tarik Skubal went from a little-known player to a megastar in 2024. An All-Star appearance, the AL Cy Young, and the triple crown all went to Skubal last season.

13. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros, OF

Injuries have limited Yordan Alvarez's overall production throughout his career, but he has always shown up in the biggest moments. Now he is coming off of the most complete season of his career (147 games), and if he can remain healthy, then he should put up monster numbers.

14. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, OF

After two fantastic seasons to start his career, Julio Rodriguez took a step back in year three. We think he is closer to the elite version of himself we saw earlier than the just really good version of himself we saw last year. Expect a bounce-back season for the Seattle Mariners center fielder.

15. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees, SP

Gerrit Cole's 2024 debut was delayed after he won the Cy Young in 2023. He still has arguably the best fastball in baseball, and he won't have to carry as big of a burden after the Max Fried acquisition.

16. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies, SS

Another shortstop who has a knack for highlight plays, Trea Turner, is still one of the best players at his position. He provides much-needed speed and contact ability on a Phillies roster stacked with sluggers. Turner can certainly hit the long ball as well, though.

17. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, SS

After a slow start, Francisco Lindor caught fire and had a great season with the Mets. Lindor has a weird resume. He made the All-Star Game every year from 2016 to 2019, and he hasn't done that since. However, he has been an All-MLB Second-Teamer in each of the last three seasons.

18. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, OF

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a major knee injury for the second time in his career in 2024. His Atlanta Braves again thrived even without him, but don't get it twisted; the right fielder is still a vital part of their offense. Acuna was the first 40-home run hitter/70-stolen base runner ever the year prior, but the injury history might limit his production on the base paths. Reports indicate Acuna should be ready for the start of the season.

19. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres, SP

Stars have come and gone from San Diego in recent seasons. Dylan Cease is on the team now, and he continued his dominance for the Padres last season. The .200 batting average opposing hitters hit on Cease last year was the fourth best mark by all pitchers, and his 224 strikeouts were the third most in the league.

20. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, SS

Elly De La Cruz is must-watch TV. He is a freak athlete who puts that athleticism on display on both the defensive end and on the basepaths. The 2024 steals leader (67) is electric to watch, and his style makes for some jaw-dropping highlights. De La Cruz isn't boom or bust, though; he put up impressive numbers throughout his second season in the majors.

21. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, OF

It took a while for Fernando Tatis Jr. to get back on track after various injuries/suspensions, but the right fielder returned to star form last season. Even so, his 21 home runs trailed the 42 he had in 2021 by quite a bit, so there is still more potential for Tatis to unlock/re-discover.

22. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks, OF

Corbin Carroll is another should-be rising star who actually took a step back last season. After leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a World Series run in 2023, Carroll's numbers dipped in his third season. His batting average (.231) was particularly worrisome. Even so, nobody would be surprised if Carroll proved himself as a top-10 player in baseball by season's end.

23. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1B

Not even a significant ankle sprain could stop Freddie Freeman last year, as the first baseman was still one of the best players in the World Series despite being hobbled. At full strength, Freedman could outplay this ranking, although he is already 35 years old. Freeman has been one of the best players in baseball for a long time now.

24. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks, 2B

Ketel Marte is one of baseball's unheralded stars. He was the All-MLB First-Team second baseman last season, thanks to the 36 balls he hit over the fence. Marte has long been underrated, but he is finally getting the recognition he deserves, and maybe his ranking here inside of the top 25 best MLB players in 2025 will help illustrate just how talented he is.

25. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies, SP

Zack Wheeler will be 35 years old this season, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, his 2024 2.57 ERA was the best of his career.

26. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals, SP

Fellow Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans had a case to make this list, too, but Seth Lugo put up slightly better numbers last season. He threw in over 206 innings and finished second in Cy Young voting.

27. Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks, SP

The Baltimore Orioles are still big contenders, but they lost two of their best players in free agency, including their ace from last year's pitching staff. That is, of course, Corbin Burnes. The Diamondbacks are hopeful the pitcher can get them back into the World Series. Burnes has been an All-Star every season since he won the Cy Young award in 2021.

28. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles, C

Our top-ranked catcher for 2025 is Adley Rutschman. The former top prospect actually had a down year last season, but the switch hitting backstop is still a lot better in the batter's box than your average catcher. Rutschman provides elite defense at the position as well.

29. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, 2B

Jose Altuve has spent a decade as arguably the best second baseman in baseball. Now, the life-long Houston Astro might be moving to the left field position.

30. Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres, OF

Jackson Merrill was a rookie who was forced to switch positions last year, but none of that mattered. He immediately became one of the best players in baseball and proved that the Padres were smart not to trade him when he was a prospect. The converted shortstop could jump up these rankings soon.

31. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox, 3B

Rafael Devers is in an interesting place. The Boston Red Sox just signed 2024 Gold Glove-winning third baseman Alex Bregman, but Devers is seemingly refusing to hand over the position despite being a poor defender at the hot corner. Devers will still be a valuable player in Boston because he is one of the best hitters in MLB, though.

32. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves, 3B

It is tough to pick between teammates Austin Riley and Matt Olson. We gave the third baseman the slight edge over his fellow corner infield teammate. Both players actually had slightly worse seasons than normal, but Riley's regression was more due to injury limitations.

33. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers, C

William Contreras has taken the reins from his brother, Willson, and become one of the best catchers in baseball. It is rare to find as elite of batting production from a backstop as you get from Contreras, who hit 23 home runs and got on base at a .365 rate last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

34. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 1B

Olson is a threat to hit the baseball over the fence every time he steps into the batter's box. He had 54 home runs only two years ago, but he might be getting worse and not better now that he has surpassed age 30.

35. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants, SS

The Brewers have shown no problem trading away star players/letting them go in free agency. Willy Adames is yet the latest star they've chosen not to retain, so he will be playing shortstop for the San Francisco Giants this year. His 32 home runs were a career-high last season.

36. Max Fried, New York Yankees, SP

The Dodgers have received a lot of attention for bringing in so many stars during the offseason, but the Yankees have done quite well in free agency, too. Even with the loss of Juan Soto, there is a case to be made that the Yankees got better. They signed Max Fried to the biggest free agent deal for a left-handed pitcher ever, so the Yankees now have arguably the best one-two punch at the top of their rotation in baseball.

37. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves, SP

Chris Sale won the NL Cy Young in 2024, proving just how dominant his nasty “stuff” makes him at his best. However, he has had somewhat of an up-and-down career as of recent. After seven straight All-Star appearances from 2012-2018, Sale would struggle through injuries through most of his tenure with the Red Sox. He certainly bounced-back in a big way during his first season with the Braves, but it is hard to know if that elite-level play over the course of an entire season will be sustainable when you factor in his injury history. After all, Sale is about to turn 36 years old.

38. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs, OF

Another top 50 player who switched teams this offseason was Kyle Tucker. The outfielder had 23 home runs in only 78 games last season, so imagine what he would have done in a full season.

39. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, OF

Mike Trout is a future Hall of Famer and arguably the best MLB player of the 21st century. However, he isn't the player he once was. Trout hasn't played at least 120 games in each of the last five seasons. From a pure talent perspective, Trout should rank much higher than 39th, but he hasn't been able to stay active in far too long to justify ranking him any higher, and you have to assume injuries are a part of Trout's reality going forward.

40. Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians, RP

Our first relief pitcher on this list of the best MLB players for 2025 is Emmanuel Clase. Nobody was able to hit Clase last season, as his ERA was just 0.61 in 74.1 innings of work.

41. Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners, SP

Nobody was on the bump more than Logan Gilbert was last year. He threw a league-leading 208.2 innings. Even with great volume, Gilbert still statistically dominated. Gilbert's .196 batting average against ranked third in MLB, and his 0.89 WHIP was the best mark in the sport.

42. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox, SP

Garrett Crochet came into the league as a reliever, but the experiment to make him a starting pitcher has paid off. Crochet is one of many star players the Red Sox brought in for a roster overhaul this offseason.

43. Anthony Santander, Toronto Blue Jays, OF

Anthony Santander took the next step last season and belted 44 home runs. He'll look to replicate that production on a new team, though, as he left the Orioles for the Blue Jays. Fellow Blue Jay Bo Bichette was also under consideration for the 50 best MLB players in 2025.

44. Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds, SP

Originally drafted as a potential two-way player, Hunter Greene has eased into a role as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. At his best, he is nearly unhittable. That was evidenced when he allowed one or fewer runs in six straight starts last season.

45. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres, 3B

Manny Machado has been an elite player for a long time now. He still ranks among the best players in baseball despite entering his 14th season. Machado's numbers have been pretty consistent throughout his career, and the Padres are likely happy that the third baseman has seemingly matured and is no longer causing a lot of problems on the field. He was considered one of the dirtiest MLB players early in his career.

46. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox, OF

Incredible speed led to Jarren Duran leading baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14) last season. He is also one of the best defensive players in the sport, and he man's center field for the Red Sox.

47. Devin Williams, New York Yankees, RP

Devin Williams missed multiple months of action because of stress fractures in his back last season, and that limited him to only 21.2 innings of work. Even so, he returned to dominant form when he came back, and he is still clearly one of the best relievers in baseball. Even with the injury, Williams managed to maintain a 1.25 ERA and collect 38 strikeouts.

48. Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres, 1B/2B

Luis Arraez is one of the toughest MLB players to rank. Some fans/pundits will have him much higher than this because Arraez has now led the league in batting average in three straight seasons. Some will have him much lower, though, because Arraez offers next to no power ability.

49. Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers, SP

Blake Snell is a polazring player. On the one hand, he has won two Cy Young awards because he has incredible velocity and tons of movement on his pitches. However, with Snell comes streaky control. Snell signed with the Dodgers this offseason, though, so he will be free to be himself because he is one of five ace-level pitchers on the team.

50. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox, 3B

Alex Bregman just signed with the Red Sox. However, the team has another third baseman, and Rafael Devers seems hesitant to want to move on from his old position. While Devers has Bregman beat in the hitting department, the former Houston Astros star is clearly the superior defensive player. He won a Gold Glove last season.