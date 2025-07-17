Leave it to Jeff Passan to unintentionally go viral during the most uneventful day on the MLB calendar. On Wednesday — the day after the All-Star Game and before the second half of the season kicks off — baseball was taking a breather. But not Passan's phone.

“Has anyone ever started a Twitter Spaces in their pocket?” Passan posted on X, using the iconic Homer Simpson “fade into the bushes” GIF. The tweet sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy, drawing laughs across the sports world. He later followed up with a lighthearted, “Fine, I’ll do one tomorrow,” embracing the accidental chaos.

But Passan’s digital misstep was just the appetizer for what’s shaping up to be a wild second half. The ESPN insider hinted on Seattle’s “Brock & Salk” radio show that one team, in particular, is poised to make major noise at the trade deadline: the Seattle Mariners.

“I think the Mariners are going to be aggressive. And I think they should be,” Passan said. “You don’t take years like this from superstars and waste them. Period.”

MLB games resume on Friday

That superstar? None other than catcher Cal Raleigh. He’s launched an MLB-leading 38 home runs and currently has his name being whispered in the same breath as Barry Bonds and Mickey Mantle — a nearly unthinkable leap from one of the league’s most under-the-radar stars. Passan isn’t just talking numbers; he’s talking legacy.

“When you get a season like that, don’t waste it,” Passan added. “Do everything you can, because once October comes around and once that guy steps in the batter’s box, he can do magical things.”

The Mariners aren’t typically big spenders — their offseason was relatively quiet, which irked fans and even former players like Justin Turner. But Seattle has shown a willingness to swing big midseason, acquiring Luis Castillo in 2022 and Randy Arozarena last year. Passan believes this season demands even more boldness.

With no championships in their 48-year franchise history, this might be the Mariners’ best shot. Their dominant pitching staff, paired with Raleigh’s offensive explosion, has put them in prime position to make a deep playoff run. Sitting idle at the deadline could be costly — both for this season and the trust of their fanbase.

Meanwhile, the All-Star Game itself brought plenty of surprises, ending with the first-ever swing-off to break a tie after nine innings. Kyle Schwarber’s three home runs in three swings delivered a National League victory — and yet, somehow, Passan’s accidental Twitter Space still managed to earn its own moment in the spotlight.

Call it baseball’s version of comic relief. From high heat on the field to accidental hot mics online, even MLB’s quietest days find a way to entertain.