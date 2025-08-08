Things were already a little messy at the cornerback position for the Baltimore Ravens after a practice fight, but they got even worse when sixth-round rookie Bilhal Kone suffered a leg injury on Thursday night, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“#Ravens 6th-round rookie CB Bilhal Kone suffered a knee injury and was immediately ruled out after being carted off with an air cast on his leg. Not good.”

A later update confirmed the severity of the injury, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Ravens rookie CB Bilhal Kone tore his ACL and MCL in tonight's preseason game vs the #Colts, per sources. The 6th-rounder out of Western Michigan was having an excellent camp and will now miss the entire 2025 season.”

It’s a tough blow for Kone, who stood as a member of the third team at the right cornerback spot behind starter Jaire Alexander and backup T.J. Tampa. And it's rough for head coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens, who harbor dreams of the Super Bowl.

Ravens CB Bilhal Kone suffers injury

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Colts, according to ESPN.

“Kone … was battling Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin down the left sideline when he went down in the end zone on an incomplete pass,” Jamison Hensley wrote. “He was visibly in pain and immediately grabbed his left leg.'

It’s a hard path for Kone, who said he was determined to honor his family with his performances, according to baltimoreravens.com. Kone suffered childhood poverty and the death of his younger brother before this three-college trek to the NFL.

Kone said his brother was on his mind the day of the NFL Draft.

“Playing football is when my expressions come out and I have this high energy motor about me that I know comes from my little brother,” Kone said. “I'm ready to go at any time, and I don't get tired quickly. Neither did my little brother. I definitely have his spirit through me every time I'm out on the field.”

It’s a difficult thing for the Ravens to move forward without Kone. Any depth is important because Alexander wasn’t able to consistently stay on the field with the Packers.