On the latest episode of Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker called the Minnesota Lynx’s acquisition of DiJonai Carrington a “ridiculous trade,” drawing comparisons to a notable NBA deadline deal from earlier this year.

Parker likened the Lynx’s move to acquire Carrington from the Dallas Wings to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade for De’Andre Hunter at February’s NBA Trade Deadline. The Cavaliers, who were leading the Eastern Conference at the time, made the move to bolster their defense before finishing the regular season 64-18 and ultimately losing to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

“I compare this Dallas Wings’ DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota from Dallas trade to like the Cleveland Cavs when they acquired DeAndre Hunter,” Parker said on the podcast. “It’s one of those like defensive players that will allow everybody to play their normal position. Kayla McBride can go back to just focusing on shooting threes. And DiJonai Carrington will guard the best player on the other team. For me, for a team that’s already in first place, which the Cavs were already in first place, to make this move — it allowed everybody to play their position and I think DiJonai Carrington being in Minnesota is actually a ridiculous trade.”

The Lynx acquired the 27-year-old guard on Sunday in exchange for forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and Minnesota’s 2027 second-round draft pick. In 20 games for the Wings this season — including 13 starts — Carrington averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 35.4% from the field.

Carrington made her debut for Minnesota on Tuesday night, helping the Lynx secure a 91-87 victory over the Seattle Storm. The win marked Minnesota’s third straight and brought their record to 25-5, further cementing their position atop the WNBA standings.

In just 18 minutes of play, Carrington contributed 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, along with four rebounds, two steals, and one block.

“I’m grateful to be right where I am…it’s been great,” Carrington said postgame. “People are probably like, omg it happened so fast. But I’m right where I need to be.”

Minnesota will return home to face the Washington Mystics (13-16) on Friday night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ION.