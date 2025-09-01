The MLB season continues to deliver milestones, and this time it’s the shortstops stealing the spotlight. Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, Mets standout Francisco Lindor, and Phillies slugger Trea Turner have each recorded at least 40 hits, 20 runs, and 15 RBIs this month. This rare display of consistency and production places the trio in MLB history.

Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor & Trea Turner all have at least 40 hits, 20 runs and 15 RBI this month. The last time a trio of primary MLB SS each reached those marks in the same calendar month was in July 1956 (Ernie Banks, Alvin Dark, Harvey Kuenn). pic.twitter.com/zl9hC1HEQG — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The last time three primary shortstops achieved these marks in a single calendar month was back in July 1956. That elite group featured Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, along with Alvin Dark and Harvey Kuenn.

For Bo Bichette, this achievement highlights his resurgence at the plate after battling through a streaky first half of the season. The Blue Jays have leaned heavily on his bat. His ability to rack up hits has kept their offense alive in a competitive AL East race. Bichette’s smooth swing continues to generate power to all fields, making him one of Toronto’s most reliable weapons.

Francisco Lindor has been equally impressive for the Mets. While New York has faced ups and downs this year, Lindor’s steady production has been a rare constant. His ability to drive in runs shows his value at the plate. Being a scoring threat himself underscores his status as one of the league’s most balanced shortstops. His leadership on and off the field continues to be a cornerstone for the Mets’ lineup.

Meanwhile, Trea Turner has powered the Phillies’ push for postseason positioning. Turner’s blend of elite speed and contact hitting has been on full display. It allows him to rack up hits and create scoring opportunities at the top of the order. His knack for making plays in big moments has given Philadelphia a critical edge as the playoff race heats up.

To have Bichette, Lindor, and Turner matching a mark last seen nearly seven decades ago underscores just how special this moment is for baseball fans. Three elite shortstops, each carrying their teams in their own way, are now linked together in MLB history.