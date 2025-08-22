The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some of their best baseball at the right moment in the season, and they just got done sweeping the Seattle Mariners. One of the main reasons for their recent success is the play of Trea Turner, who is having one of the best seasons by a Phillies shortstop in almost 20 years.

There are a few stats that people can pull up when talking about the season that he's having, but the one that is making a difference is that he went from below average to one of MLB's best fielding shortstops in just one year, according to the MLB Network.

Trea Turner went from below average to one of MLB's best fielding shortstops in just one year!

Turner has 21 hits over the last seven games that he's played in, and that's the most from a Phillies player in almost 100 years, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb. He leads all the majors in hits this season, and he has a chance to win the National League batting title.

“He’s using the entire field right now,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s thinking line drive.”

“Consistency is nice,” Turner said.

The Phillies are currently 74-53 and are in first place in the NL East, and if Turner can continue to play like he has, the Phillies are setting themselves up to make a deep postseason run. Not only has Turner been playing well, but Bryson Stott is also on a hot streak right now, as he's hitting .333/.410/.556 over the month of August.

Turner and Stott have combined to score 25 runs in 19 games in August, and they have 48 hits and 11 stolen bases. They've been the dynamic duo for the Phillies, and it's not a question that they've carried the team this month. When they're playing well on both sides of the ball, it's going to be hard to stop them team from doing whatever they want to.