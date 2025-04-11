When Shohei Ohtani struck out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship for Japan, everyone focused on the epic nature of the moment. A one-of-a-kind talent facing off against arguably the top player of his era with global bragging rights on the line. However, if one kept their eyes glued to the screen, they would have seen the lingering disappointment permeating the United States dugout.

This was not merely an MLB tune-up for some of the wealthiest and most prominent players in the game. When national pride is at stake, it just matters more. Following Ohtani's continued rise, along with that of Japanese baseball in general, there is added pressure on Team USA to reclaim WBC glory in 2026.

Returning manager Mark DeRosa and company are demonstrating just how motivated they are ahead of the international free-for-all, via the construction of their coaching staff. The former utility man, who displays his vast baseball knowledge and outgoing personality daily on MLB Network's “MLB Central,” will have a plethora of credibility and experience to lean on in his clubhouse.

Team USA has quite the staff for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Six-time Silver Slugger Brian McCann, Texas Rangers great Michael Young and ex-Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins skipper Fredi Gonzalez will all serve as assistant managers. Seven-time All-Star and former batting champion Matt Holliday (Young boasts the same accolades) is the hitting coach, postseason legend Andy Pettitte receives pitching coach duties and 2023 National League Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker fills the bench coach post. The loaded list goes on and on.

Two-time World Series champion and former Cubs skipper David Ross slots in at bullpen coach, Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard will report to first base and Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel will occupy the same role for Team USA. Pettitte, McCann, Young and Ebel are all returning members of the staff.

These 10 men boast a combined 110 MLB seasons, 24 All-Star Game appearances, 8,566 hits and 11 World Series championships, per the USA Baseball X account.

They will try to guide the Americans to their second World Baseball Classic title next March. The fact that these reputable individuals have signed on for this undertaking speaks to the prestige and competitive fire surrounding the spectacle. One can only imagine how the roster will look.