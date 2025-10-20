MLB teams hoping for a chance at Yomiuri Giants star Kazuma Okamoto in free agency got some bad news on Monday when insider Francys Romero reported “industry sources” believe he won't be posted after all.

Okamoto, a 29-year-old corner infielder, is coming off a season in which he slashed .280/.362/.501 with 15 home runs, playing just 69 games in an injury-shortened season. Over 11 NPB seasons, he has 248 homers, hitting a career high 41 in 2024. He's a six-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and has led the league in home runs three times.

It should be noted that the Giants have never posted a position player before, though they were expected to with Okamoto until Romero's report. If the Giants hold onto him for 2026, Okamoto will hit free agency after next season and will be free to sign wherever he wants — with the NPB club receiving nothing in return.

For now, Okamoto is primarily a third baseman, but a move to first could be in his future in MLB. Either way, his bat is mainly what teams will covet. In addition to his power he had just an 11.3% strikeout rate in 2025.

MLB teams have been scouting Okamoto for years now with interest picking up when the slugger played for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

If Okamoto ends up in the United States, either this year or next, there should be no shortage of MLB teams interested in his services. In September, the New York Post's Jon Heyman listed the Baltimore Orioles as the best fit for him, while New York Yankees (and Yomiuri Giants) great Hideki Matsui still has plenty of influence with the Japanese club.

Stateside, teams looking for a third baseman will have top-end options available without having to pray for the Giants to post Okamoto. Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez will both be free agents again and will command the heftiest price tags.