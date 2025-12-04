MLB is in the early stages of the offseason, as free agents are beginning to sign with clubs around the league. One of whom is Dylan Cease, who recently signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Rumors suggest the Chicago Cubs were firmly in the mix to sign the star pitcher, but apparently bowed out of the race once his contract demands reached a certain point.

Reports indicate that as soon as contract talks reached $200 million, the Cubs backed out of the mix to sign Cease, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. The 29-year-old pitcher was seemingly too rich for Chicago's blood.

“According to a league source, the Cubs were in on Dylan Cease but bowed out as the bidding reached the $200 million mark. Cease eventually signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. A chunk of the deal was deferred, a practice the Cubs have avoided in recent years.”

Giving big-money deals to pitchers isn't something the Cubs have historically been known for. The last time the organization signed a starting pitcher to the roster on a big contract was about eight years ago, when the front office acquired Yu Darvish on a deal worth $126 million.

However, the Cubs may have to pony up this offseason even after missing out on Dylan Cease. Sharma also claims that team president, Jed Hoyer, plans to make improving the pitching rotation a priority. Whether that's through free agency or via trade is to be determined.

“But there appears to be a willingness to once again add a big-money pitcher to the rotation. That’s a departure from recent offseasons, as team president Jed Hoyer looks to follow through on his promise to make pitching his top priority this winter.”