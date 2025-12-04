MLB rumors picked up speed Thursday as Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai drew fresh interest from several East Coast contenders. In a new update from Ken Rosenthal, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies were identified as early landing spots. His report injects new life into a winter filled with major Yankees free agency news, a long list of Mets offseason targets, and efforts to boost the Phillies pitching rotation.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal addressed a fan question about Imai’s next move and offered insight into which clubs could be in play.

“Yankees? Phillies? Mets?

@Ken_Rosenthal explores three East Coast teams that would be a good fit for Tatsuya Imai, considering he's not necessarily tied to any one part of the country.”

In the Foul Territory video, Rosenthal mentioned the Yankees, Mets and Phillies as possible suitors. Rosenthal’s remarks reshape the narrative surrounding Imai's free agency. Traditionally, Japanese stars have leaned toward West Coast clubs like the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres for proximity and culture, but Imai’s openness to the East Coast signals a changing trend. It also confirms what many scouts have hinted at as Imai has the poise to thrive under the microscope in New York and Philadelphia’s intense media spotlight.

Imai, 27, spent 2025 dominating for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan’s NPB, posting a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts. Known as a power pitcher rather than a finesse arm, he features a mid-90s fastball that can touch 99 mph, complemented by a devastating reverse slider. His rise has placed him at the center of a fierce race among East Coast teams that view him as a true rotation anchor.

With all three clubs chasing an ace, the race for the highly coveted NPB prospect could shape the 2025 MLB offseason. The growing interest signals that the East Coast is not only in the mix but may soon become the center of the next major international signing.