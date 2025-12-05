The offseason is underway as MLB teams are making adjustments to their rosters for next year. With free agency underway, it appears the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates have baseball fans buzzing after a trade they agreed upon.

Reports indicate that the Red Sox are sending outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and pitcher Jesus Travieso to the Pirates in exchange for pitcher Johan Oviedo, pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and catcher Adonys Guzman, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray.

“The Boston Red Sox are acquiring Johan Oviedo, Tyler Samaniego, and Adonys Guzman from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jhostynxon Garcia and Jesus Travieso, according to a source familiar with the deal.”

Fans have mixed reactions to the trade. However, two names seem to pop off the page. Red Sox fans are seemingly excited about Oviedo's potential as a starting pitcher, while Pirates fans are over the moon about adding Garcia to the outfield.

“Jhostynxon Garcia is far from a finished product, but he has some very strong upside. This is the type of player some people wanted for Mitch Keller in July. And they just landed him for Johan Oviedo,” explained Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

One individual theorized, “Feels like the Red Sox are loading up to make another big trade. They have too many pitchers and want to move Duran or Casas. They’re positioned well.”

“I think it helps the Pirates a bit more in their situation,” claimed one fan.

This person states, “Good trade for Red Sox.”

Both MLB teams are likely not done with making moves. The Red Sox are trying to build a roster for a deep run in next year's playoffs after being bounced out in the Wild Card round by the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Pirates might be prioritizing adding youth, especially position players, as the club hopes to be more competitive in 2026 and potentially make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015.