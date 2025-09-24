Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System (ABS) would come to the league in 2026. While not everyone is a fan of the system, Walker Buehler the most notable, the players are generally in favor. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen revealed how the MLB players voted on the implementation of ABS, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Players were in favor of the challenge system by about two-thirds majority, according to Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen; who is on the competition committee,” Nightengale reported.

Major League players are heavily in favor of ABS becoming a part of baseball. Just like the pitch clock before it, MLB has decided to embrace technology and improve the product. No longer will one umpire change the outcome of the game, as fans have seen many times in recent years.

ABS provides teams with two challenges to start the game, and they are retained if the call is overturned. Only the pitcher, catcher, or hitter can initiate the challenge with no help from the dugout. If the game goes into extras, a bonus challenge will be given to each team. Strategy will be important for teams, just like it is with the manager-initiated challenges.

ABS would not be in MLB if the players did not want it. Frustration with umpires has been a staple of baseball for many years, from Aaron Boone's impersonations to Lou Pinella stealing a base, literally. But that will be less apparent with ABS, which can change both egregious and borderline calls.

Fans were introduced to ABS in spring training back in February and March. Spring training games gave hitters and pitchers alike an introduction, as will spring training in 2026. Those who have been in the minor leagues in recent years are familiar with the system, but now it'll be in the biggest games in the sport.