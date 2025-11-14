Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll have officially committed to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The announcement came on Thursday evening during MLB’s awards show in Las Vegas, where manager Mark DeRosa and Team USA general manager Mike Hill welcomed the young stars to the national team.

This year, Crow-Armstrong swung for the fences in the National League, hitting career milestones with his first All-Star selection, a Gold Glove, and All-MLB Second Team honors. The 23-year-old hit 31 home runs, drove in 95 runs, added 37 doubles, and stole 35 bases while maintaining a .247 batting average and a .768 OPS. Defensively, he tied for the league lead among NL outfielders with 15 defensive runs saved. Crow-Armstrong has previous experience representing Team USA at the 12U, 15U, and 18U levels and in developmental programs, making him a familiar face for the national squad.

Carroll, coming off his second All-Star appearance in three years, had a banner 2025 season with Arizona. The 25-year-old also went deep 31 times, collected 84 RBIs, and led the league with 17 triples, while also swiping 32 bases. Carroll ended his campaign with a .259/.343/.541 slash line and earned his first career Silver Slugger award, finishing seventh in NL MVP voting. The speedy outfielder had previously expressed a strong desire to represent the U.S., declining an invitation from Taiwan to compete internationally.

Team USA’s roster, as currently constructed, also includes AL MVP Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, runner-up AL MVP Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Judge will serve as captain, making his Team USA debut after skipping the 2023 WBC, while Skenes will likely anchor the pitching staff and Witt Jr. will likely assume the starting shortstop role.

The 2026 WBC, set to run from March 5–17, will feature 20 teams, with Team USA placed in Pool B alongside Brazil, Mexico, Great Britain, and Italy. The championship finale will take place on March 17 at Miami’s loanDepot Park. The inclusion of Crow-Armstrong and Carroll enhances Team USA’s lineup with speed, power, and young talent, as the team looks to avenge its runner-up finish to Japan in the 2023 WBC.