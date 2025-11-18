As the Boston Red Sox are in rumors for obtaining other star players around the league, like Pete Alonso, one crucial piece that the team could be at risk of losing is Alex Bregman. While Bregman's future with the Red Sox doesn't seem too clear, there are a few teams that could go after the third baseman who missed out on him the first time.

Before Boston signed Bregman back in February of this year, the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs had been in the running, as now fast-forwarding to the present time, they “will rejoin the fray,” according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The MLB insider would also mention the Philadelphia Phillies as a team that will be “lurking.”

“The Red Sox love Bregman, who opted out of the final two years and $80 million of his contract, and won't close the door on a reunion despite having Marcelo Mayer ready to play third,” Passan wrote. “Detroit and Chicago, which pursued him last winter but came up short, will rejoin the fray, with Philadelphia lurking as it juggles multiple potential paths.”

Alex Bregman's agent speaks on his future with the Red Sox

With rumors around the Red Sox will continue throughout the winter, Bregman's future with the club isn't all too clear. Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, spoke at the general manager's meeting and had this to say about Boston's outlook before getting Bregman.

“In Boston, we learned a lot about Bregman in ‘25,” Boras said, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “Because in Boston prior to ’25 they had a lot of lineup donut holes, and certainly prior to ’25, Boston has been kind of a club that has dunkin’ well below the playoff line. So I think it was a bad roast in Beantown. Give the owners credit in ’25. They went out, spent some Starbucks to bring in a Bregman blend that led them to the playoffs. I’m sure the Boston fans don’t want this to be just a cup of coffee, and no one wants a Breg-xit.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Bregman, as last season, he hit a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games.