MLB opened Thursday by unveiling the 2025 All-MLB First Team, and the announcement immediately fueled league-wide discussion. The honor recognizes the top performers across Major League Baseball for the full season, and this year’s group was headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Paul Skenes. The selection process splits the vote between fans and an expert panel, and the final roster highlighted several of the most dominant seasons in recent memory.

The league shared the full list on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Thursday, posting a celebratory graphic that featured this year’s selections.

“Give it up for your 2025 All-MLB First Team! 🎉 ”

Ohtani earned the designated hitter spot after winning his fourth unanimous MVP award, becoming the only in MLB history to reach that milestone and the first to win the honor twice in both leagues. His 2025 campaign blended elite power with a successful return to pitching, finishing with a .282/.392/.622/1.014 slash line, 55 home runs, 102 RBI, and a National League-leading .622 slugging percentage. He also led MLB with 146 runs scored and set a new Dodgers single-season record with 55 home runs. His return to the mound added 62 strikeouts and a 2.87 ERA across 14 starts.

The remainder of the team included standout performers such as catcher Cal Raleigh, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Ketel Marte, third baseman José Ramirez, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., outfielder Juan Soto, and outfielder Julio Rodriguez. On the pitching side, the lineup featured Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Max Fried among the starters, along with Aroldis Chapman and Jhoan Duran in relief roles. The MLB All-MLB First Team roster reflected both proven stars and breakout talents, delivering a balanced mix of elite production.

Judge earned an outfield spot after a third AL MVP and second straight, leading the American League in batting average (.331), on-base percentage (.457), slugging (.688), OPS (1.145), walks (124), and runs (137).

Skenes secured a starting pitcher slot after winning the NL Cy Young thanks to his 2025 performance, finishing with a 1.97 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, and a career-high 216 strikeouts.

The 2025 All-MLB First Team captured the dominant seasons that defined the year across Major League Baseball.