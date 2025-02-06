Alex Bregman is still available in MLB free agency. With a Houston Astros reunion appearing to be unlikely for Bregman, it remains to be seen where he will play in 2025. According to Bob Nightengale, Bregman is not interested in signing a short-term deal.

“Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Signing a free agent to a long-term contract means a team is expecting them to be one of their star players for the future. There was a time when Bregman was considered to be one of the best third baseman in MLB. However, he has seen his production decline in recent seasons.

Bregman made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he finished second in American League MVP voting after recording a stellar 1.015 OPS.

The highest OPS Bregman has recorded since is .820, something he accomplished in 2022. His .768 OPS in 2024 was the lowest mark of his career.

It should be noted that Alex Bregman still hit 26 home runs and 30 doubles across 145 games played. He also earned a Gold Glove Award in 2024. Nevertheless, his offensive decline likely has teams feeling hesitant to offer him a lucrative long-term contract.

The MLB world saw a number of free agents settle for short-term contracts late last offseason, with some players not even signing until spring training. At 30 years old, though, Bregman seemingly wants to sign a long-term deal this offseason.

The harsh reality of the situation is that he may not receive the offer he wants right now. Bregman could agree to a short-term deal in hopes of playing well in 2025 and earning the contract he wants next offseason.

Perhaps a team will end up giving him a long-term contract, but the money may not be what Bregman wants either. With spring training right around the corner, one has to imagine he will sign a deal soon. The question is whether or not Alex Bregman will receive his six or seven-year contract.