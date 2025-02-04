It was believed the Houston Astros had the inside track on re-signing veteran third baseman Alex Bregman just a week ago. However the team has made little progress in landing the free agent, who had spent his entire nine-year MLB career in Houston. Comments made Tuesday by Astros’ GM Dana Brown indicate that the club is not going to reunite with Bregman for the 2025 season.

Speaking at the Astros’ annual media luncheon, Brown discussed Bregman in the past tense, even saying that Houston “lost Bregman,” according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome on X.

When asked to clarify this new tacit admission, Brown insisted the team is still discussing Bregman but he also acknowledged that he hasn’t spoken to the player’s agent, Scott Boras, recently.

Bregman, who will be 31 at the start of the upcoming season, did receive an offer from the Astros. The team attempted to bring its star third baseman back on a six-year, $156 million deal. But Bregman declined the offer, in part because its annual value of $26 million is below the $30 million per year salary he’s aiming for in a new contract.

An Alex Bregman-Astros reunion appears to be a no-go

Bregman also desires a long-term deal in the range of six years. The Boston Red Sox are no longer seen as a viable landing spot after the team confirmed it would top out at a four-year contract offer for Bregman.

Additionally, the reigning Gold Glove winner at third base would have to move to second base in Boston to accommodate Rafael Devers. It is unlikely that Bregman would want to make that transition if he has other options that offer security beyond four years.

In addition to the Astros and the Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers have also shown interest in landing Bregman’s services. The Tigers are still chasing the veteran after signing starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Meanwhile the Cubs are open to bringing Bregman to Chicago but the team is only offering a short term deal. While that would seemingly put them on the outside looking in, the closer we get to spring training, the more attractive a short-term contract becomes, as it would allow Bregman and Boras to re-enter the free agent market next season.

A similar strategy played out last year with another Boras-repped player, as Blake Snell could only find a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants before getting back on track in 2024 and ultimately landing more security with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Toronto Blue Jays are also in play as the team made a six-year offer to Bregman. While it remains to be seen where he ends up, it is certainly clear the Astros have all but given up on keeping Bregman in Houston.