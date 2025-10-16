The Chicago Cubs went all-in on the 2025 season, trading for Kyle Tucker in the final year of the All-Star right fielder’s contract. While the splashy move helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in five years, Chicago fell short of the ultimate goal. The Cubs were ousted in the NLDS by their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tucker now enters free agency after a down year by his standards. It’s unclear if the eighth-year veteran will command the massive contract analysts predicted earlier this season. But Tucker is considered the top free agent available. And while the Cubs are interested in retaining him, they’ll be competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Tucker’s run with the Cubs got off to a stellar start. The Gold Glove right fielder slashed .291/.395/.537 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI and 61 runs in his first 83 games with Chicago. Tucker earned his fourth All-Star nod with the strong showing and the Cubs looked like legit contenders, with a 2.5-game in the NL Central.

Can the Cubs compete with Dodgers, Yankees for Kyle Tucker?

The blazing start to his Cubs tenure led to speculation that Tucker would ink a $600 million contract. However, a brutal second-half slump followed his initial success.

Tucker hit .225 with a .690 OPS, five homers and 21 RBI over his final 53 games. A hairline fracture in his hand contributed to the sudden downturn. And a calf strain led to an IL stint that cost Tucker 21 games in September. Unfortunately, the skid continued in the playoffs as he managed just one extra-base hit and one RBI in eight postseason games.

Still, the 28-year-old outfielder produced a 143 OPS+ and 4.5bWAR. Clubs realize that Tucker is elite when healthy. And teams will be vying for his services in free agency.

The Dodgers figure to be players in a long term Tucker deal. LA doesn’t balk at lofty price tags and the team is in need of a corner outfielder. If the Dodgers sign Tucker, he would play right field and Teoscar Hernandez would shift to left, per Feinsand.

The Yankees could also make a run for the veteran outfielder. New York figures to lose Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham – or possibly both – in free agency. Tucker’s left-handed bat would be a good fit in Yankee Stadium and the team has the resources to make a massive deal.