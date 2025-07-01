Kyle Tucker signed a one-year, $16.5 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason and is due to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 campaign. As a result, there has been plenty of speculation about what kind of deal Tucker will sign. Another insider believes the star outfielder is in for a massive payday.

During a guest appearance on “670 The Score,” insider Jim Bowden claimed that he believes Kyle Tucker will sign a contract worth at least $600 million. Whether that's with the Cubs or another franchise is yet to be determined. But this is not the first time Bowden has made this prediction.

“It's going to get excessive, so if you don't want to do excessive, you're probably not going to get him,” said Bowden. “I've said this before, I'll stand by it. He's gonna get a six in front of his number. He's gonna get $600 million… He's a complete player.”

The 28-year-old outfielder is having yet another good season. In his first year with the Cubs, Kyle Tucker owns a .291 batting average and .395 OBP while recording 91 hits, 17 home runs, and 52 RBIs. He also has 20 stolen bases so far this season.

Considering the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central, you'd think the front office would go out of its way to sign Kyle Tucker to a new contract once this season is over. But Chicago is going to be in the middle of a bidding war, assuming Tucker forces his way to free agency. The former World Series winner should be able to garner plenty of interest in the free agent market and sign the biggest contract he possibly can.

Kyle Tucker will have another chance to shine again on Tuesday when the Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians. A win for Chicago will be the club's 50th of the season.