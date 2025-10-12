The Chicago Cubs fell short against the Milwaukee Brewers in Saturday’s winner-take-all NLDS finale. The Cubs came back from an 0-2 hole when the series shifted to Chicago. The crowd at Wrigley Field provided a boost as the team forced a decisive Game 5 against Milwaukee. But the Brewers are moving on after holding the Cubs to one run in the NLDS-clinching win.

Drew Pomeranz got the start in Game 5 for Chicago. The veteran reliever made an incredible comeback after missing over three seasons following elbow surgery in 2021. But William Contreras put a damper on the inspiring story with a solo home run in the first inning.

Seiya Suzuki tied the game with a homer off Jacob Misiorowski in the top of the second. The Cubs then turned to their bullpen, sending Colin Rea in for Pomeranz. Rea worked two strong innings before an Andrew Vaughn solo shot gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

Cubs fall short in NLDS finale

Both teams’ bullpens worked efficiently into the seventh inning as the game developed into a tense duel. But Brice Turang created some breathing room for the Brewers with the fourth solo home run of the game. Abner Uribe then took the mound and slammed the door on the Cubs, closing out Milwaukee’s 3-1 NLDS-sealing victory.

It’s a disappointing finish for a Chicago that appeared to be running away with the NL Central early in the season. The Brewers chased the Cubs down for the division title. But Chicago’s star power gave the team a chance to beat Milwaukee in a best-of-five series. Unfortunately for Cubs fans, the club’s big bats were quiet Saturday.

The Brewers allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters. Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong combined to go 0-11 with five strikeouts. Tucker, Chicago’s marquee offseason addition, had one extra-base hit and one RBI in eight playoff games.

After the game, Cubs fans weighed in on the series.

Alex Salvi wrote:

“The silver lining in that loss is that it makes the decision easy for the front office: Let Tucker walk; move on from Happ. Spend on starting pitching and a couple big bats.”

Hector Campos added:

“Ship Happ off to the moon it’s time”

Cheesehead commented:

“PCA under the brightest of lights DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING like a true mvp!!”

Nathan Stefanov added:

“Kyle Tucker is gone. He is one of the worst players on this roster. 500m for what? He deserves absolutely nothing. He is the most non competitive low leverage player in the mlb.”

Mayor of Barlow wrote:

“Disappointed? Sure. Proud of our boys? You bet!!! Looking forward to next year and the chapters to be written with this team”