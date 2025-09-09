The Chicago Cubs own the top Wild Card spot in the National League as September rolls on. But in recent weeks, their All-Star outfield has struggled. Pete Crow-Armstrong missed a game after fouling a ball off himself, but avoided the IL. The Cubs have placed Kyle Tucker on the injured list with a calf injury that has impacted him for weeks.

Article Continues Below

“Cubs move: Kyle Tucker to the IL with a left calf strain retroactive to September 6. Moisés Ballesteros recalled,” Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported.

The Cubs had both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong starting in the All-Star Game in mid-July. Tucker had an .882 OPS at the break, but has a .777 since. Tucker has also missed a few games with the calf injury, with the hopes of a day off his feet ending a slump or helping the injury. Now, the pending free agent will miss a few key games.