The New York Yankees are looking for help ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline. One area where they have been scouting for assistance is at third base. That brought them out to watch Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez on Saturday night.

The Bronx Bombers though are interested in several other Diamondbacks players, per USA Today. Those players include hurlers as well.

“The Yankees and Red Sox, each looking for a starting pitcher, have sent scouts to watch Diamondbacks starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in Phoenix, with the Yankees also keeping a close eye on third baseman Eugenio Suárez (32 homers, 80 RBI),” Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday.

Suarez no doubt impressed the Yankees scouts by hitting two home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Kelly is listed as the probable starter for the Diamondbacks on Sunday, when they again play the Redbirds. The MLB trade deadline is on July 31.

The Yankees need help to push through the rest of the season

New York is having a decent year, but things have really gotten difficult for the Yankees in recent weeks. The club lost its lead in the American League East, and multiple pitchers have dropped like flies with injuries.

That's a big reason why the team is keeping their eye on other pitchers. Gallen and Kelly have both been mentioned as possible trade candidates for teams. There are several clubs hoping to buy some pitching before the end of July, including the Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees have also had their struggles on offense. While Aaron Judge is having another great season, he has failed to get support at times from the other bats in the lineup. That's one of the reasons why New York has been searching for an infielder. The other reason is to shore up the team's defensive play at that third base position.

Suarez is a very hot candidate right now for a trade. His trade value is soaring due to his scorching-hot offense, Nightengale said. This season, the third baseman is batting .254 for the Diamondbacks.

While the Diamondbacks play the Cardinals again on Sunday afternoon, New York is in action against the struggling Atlanta Braves.