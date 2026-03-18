Venezuela did not arrive to the World Baseball Classic championship in a magical carriage, nor was the team wearing a glass slipper. This was not a typical Cinderella story, as a regular season MVP, World Series MVP and several All-Stars all gave the squad loads of credibility. This group always had the potential to go all the way. But Team USA was supposed to be the main character of this WBC saga.

And unfortunately for Venezuela, outside of South America, a 3-2 victory will primarily be viewed through the lens of a 3-2 Americans loss. The United States drew criticism throughout the global tournament. Whether it be Bryce Harper's “not the Olympics” comments, Tarik Skubal's early departure, Mark DeRosa's “our ticket's punched” soundbite or an upset loss versus Italy, the Americans were shoved under the microscope. They will now incur fierce wrath from a fandom that demanded excellence.

A hard-fought victory over the Dominican Republic in the semifinals will now be overshadowed by more title-game shortcomings. There are many players who could be held accountable in some form or another for this stinging outcome, but we are going to focus on three who were unable to come through in this championship showdown in Miami, Florida.

Aaron Judge once again underwhelms in a big game

New York Yankees keystone Aaron judge is not a bad playoff performer overall. A .822 OPS proves as much. But he is a vastly inferior version of himself during October, and he frequently flounders when his club needs him most. The three-time MVP's defensive blunder during the 2024 World Series and 31.1 postseason strikeout rate still define his biggest low lights, but Judge's latest performance definitely reinforces the narrative that he cannot deliver in the clutch.

Five months after thriving in the playoffs, the five-time Silver Slugger and reigning batting champion staggered in the WBC. There were good moments, but they did not come in either of the United States' losses. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts versus Venezuela. The one time Judge did put the ball into play, it was a grounder to third base. Yes, Team USA only recorded three hits — two came from Bryce Harper — but the top guy always bears the heaviest burden.

Especially when he has a reputation of underachieving in must-win matchups. Judge is easy to root for and one of the best players in the 21st century, but he is still searching for that signature championship moment. And his own big-game missteps are indisputably one of the reasons why.

Garrett Whitlock slips up in the final frame for Team USA

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock earned the opportunity to take the mound in a high-pressure situation after a stellar showing in the World Baseball Classic, but he hit the skids in Tuesday night's championship game. The veteran right-hander walked Luis Arraez to begin the ninth inning and then surrendered the game-winning double to Eugenio Suarez. He was removed after recording just one out.

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Nolan McLean certainly endured his own scuffles in loanDepot Park, allowing two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched, but Whitlock is the one hurler who could not get anything going. He was the right man to trust, though. Team USA would not have reached the final without the 29-year-old. His impact was undeniable. We cannot just ignore what he did in the most crucial spot, however.

Whitlock was outmatched by Venezuela, as a potentially thrilling comeback turned into a gut-wrenching defeat. He will need a little time to get over this one.

Kyle Schwarber goes quiet in World Baseball Classic championship

Aaron Judge was supposed to be the guy who could lift the United States to the WBC throne, but Kyle Schwarber is a game-changer in his own right. Behind No. 99, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is arguably the second-most prolific power hitter on the roster. When offense is hard to come by, a Schwarbomb can instantly change momentum. There was no eruption on this night, however.

Instead it was another Phillies star who turned the tides, at least temporarily. Schwarber was hitless with one walk and three strikeouts. Those type of games are par for the course when it comes to the 2025 National League MVP runner-up, but Team USA needed him to ignite against a Venezuela pitching staff that should have been exploitable.

Although Schwarber finishes the WBC with a fantastic .320/.469/.440/.909 slash line, he did not come close to meeting his standard when it mattered most.

This squad should be sprinting toward the new MLB season after suffering another disappointing loss in international competition. All one can do now is use this result as motivation.