Bryce Harper and Team USA came up just short against Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic finals. But Harper didn't leave the game acting like a sore loser.

Instead, he congratulated Team Venezuela for their first ever WBC title. Of course, Harper wanted to be the one winning gold. But he was also able to see how much the victory meant for Venezuela, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I just feel like in those moments, I mean, it's like the Olympics or anywhere else, right?,” Harper said. “I'm really happy for them. Obviously, I want to win…but in that moment, it's not about me. It's about us in our game. They had a great tournament.”

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“I'm not OK with winning the silver. I don't want to win silver. I want to win gold, just like anybody else,” he continued. “But at the end of the night, man, they did it. They won. I’ve got all of the respect for them and what they did. They’re on top.”

Harper went on to note how important the WBC was to exposing the world to how much talent there is in baseball. He believes the sport is in a great place and that the culture surrounding baseball will continue to grow.

The Philadelphia Phillies star did everything he could in the championship game, hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning. But this time around, it was Team Venezuela's moment to shine. For all his disappointment in losing, Harper couldn't help but respect how far his opponents had come.