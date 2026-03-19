Nolan McLean made his World Baseball Classic debut in 2026, starting in two games for Team USA. With the tournament over, the New York Mets' prospect reveals his interest in potentially playing in the WBC again in the future.

When asked if he'd want to play in the World Baseball Classic again, the 24-year-old right-hander claims he would join Team USA in a heartbeat if he is invited to play again, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. McLean seems to have enjoyed his time playing in the WBC.

“Nolan McLean says if he's invited back to pitch for Team USA in the next WBC, ‘It's a for sure yes for me.'”

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McLean was one of three pitchers to start two games for Team USA (Paul Skenes, Logan Webb). He pitched 7.2 innings and finished with a 5.87 ERA and 1.17 WHP while recording eight strikeouts. The Mets' rising star was also the only starting pitcher to record a loss in the tournament.

While Nolan McLean dreams about playing in the World Baseball Classic again, he'll now shift focus to the 2026 season with the Mets. He is in line to play a premier spot in the rotation, likely playing the No. 2 role behind ace Freddy Peralta.

The former third-round pick made his MLB debut in 2025. He looked great in his eight starts, ending the campaign with a 2.06 ERA and 1.042 WHIP, along with 57 strikeouts in 48.0 innings pitched. He's expected to improve his game in 2026, as some believe McLean could be one of the best pitchers in the league.