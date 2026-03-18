Bryce Harper and Team USA failed to get the job done in the championship game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

But despite the United States' 3-2 loss to Venezuela on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park, Harper made sure to show up to congratulate the other side.

The Philadelphia Phillies superstar went over to the group of Venezuelan players celebrating on the field and exchanged hugs and handshakes with them.

Respect 🫡 Bryce Harper congratulated players from Team Venezuela following their #WorldBaseballClassic championship win 👏 pic.twitter.com/pnAdx94oi2 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Harper's gesture turned heads online.

“Class act as always, Bryce. Respect to Venezuela, too,” said a fan.

“Cal Raleigh could learn a thing or two from Bryce Harper,” another one commented.

“Misunderstood and a very good man,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

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“Pure class from Bryce Harper—respecting greatness even in defeat. That’s what the game is all about 👏⚾,” a comment read.

“Wow what a special person showing the world sportsmanship,” said a different social media commenter.

The loss was a tough one to swallow for Harper and Team USA. It was the second edition of the WBC in a row in which the United States lost in the championship game.

“I want to win gold, just like anybody else,” Harper said about his moment with Venezuelan players on the field (h/t Bob Nightengale

of USA Today).

“But at the end of the night, man, they did it. They won. I mean, all, you know, all the congratulations to them and what they did, and they fought hard, they played a great game. I mean, I got nobody, nothing but respect for them.”

Harper hit a clutch, game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning, but Venezuela got the lead back for good in the ninth on a Eugenio Suarez RBI double.