The San Diego Padres became an unexpected part of the postgame narrative following Team USA’s bullpen decision in the World Baseball Classic final. Questions surrounding the choice not to use Mason Miller quickly gained traction after manager Mark DeRosa addressed the situation. His comments added intrigue and fueled debate about the influence of MLB clubs on international competition.

On Tuesday, Team USA fell 3–2 to Venezuela in the championship game at loanDepot Park. The turning point came in the ninth inning when Eugenio Suarez delivered the go-ahead RBI. However, Miller’s absence in a critical moment emerged as the defining storyline.

Miller, a superstar closer for the Padres, had been Team USA’s most dominant reliever throughout the tournament. He did not allow a hit and consistently overwhelmed opposing hitters. Despite that, he was not used in a tie game late, raising immediate questions about the decision.

The situation drew further attention after USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared DeRosa’s explanation on X, formerly Twitter, with the following message.

“Honoring the Padres. Had we taken the lead, he was coming in, but I wasn’t going to bring him in to a tie game.”

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DeRosa’s remarks directly connected the Padres to the decision. By stating he was honoring the organization, he indicated Miller was reserved for a save situation rather than a tie.

The strategy reflects tension between MLB teams and international competition. Clubs often prioritize long-term health, which can influence how national teams deploy pitchers.

Many around the game questioned whether sticking to prearranged usage plans outweighed the urgency of the moment in a championship setting.

Still, the outcome leaves room for debate. With the game tied in the ninth, many expected Miller to pitch. Instead, his absence created a defining what-if moment.