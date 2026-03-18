The 2026 World Baseball Classic is now complete, but man, it did not disappoint. Venezuela defeated the United States on Tuesday night to become WBC champions for the very first time.

The entire tournament was brilliant. Most teams competed at a high level, and there were far more exciting games than boring ones. Many players became household names in their respective countries. Let's take a look at the All-WBC Team.

Your 2026 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xrKFfub43g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2026

There was no doubt that Austin Wells was the top catcher in this tournament. The New York Yankees' catcher hit the walk-off home run against Korea to win by a 10-0 mercy rule. At first base, one of the game's best pure hitters showed that ability for the entire two weeks. Arraex ended hitting .308.

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USA's Bryce Turang, Roman Anthony, Paul Skenes, and Logan Webb were all honored as well. There was no doubt that Skenes was the top pitcher of the tournament after his two starts. Webb was just as good, also.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the more electric players for the Dominican Republic. It's a shock that he and Wells were the only two on this All-WBC team, as they dominated for the entire tournament until the loss to Team USA.

Mikael Garcia, who won the WBC MVP, is going to be a massive star for the Kansas City Royals. He took down his teammate Bobby Witt Jr., and those two, plus Salvador Perez, could see the Royals skyrocket in the American League.

Until next time, World Baseball Classic.