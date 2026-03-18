The World Baseball Classic spotlight quickly shifted to the controversy surrounding star closer Mason Miller following Team USA's championship loss on Tuesday night. Mark DeRosa's deal with the San Diego Padres became central to Team USA’s decision not to deploy Miller in relief, particularly during the final vs. Venezuela. As the tournament continues to grow, the situation has sparked widespread debate.

Team USA lost to Venezuela 3-2 in the World Baseball Classic final at LoanDepot Park. The United States never led, falling behind 2–0 before Bryce Harper’s two-run homer in the eighth inning finally pulled the Americans even. In the ninth, manager DeRosa stuck with Garrett Whitlock, who issued a leadoff walk and then surrendered Eugenio Suarez’s go‑ahead RBI double into the left‑center gap. As the bullpen faltered in the final frame, Miller’s absence proved costly, with one of Team USA’s most electric relievers never getting into the game despite being billed as “available” before first pitch.

Prior to the game, DeRosa suggested Miller would be available. However, a prearranged understanding with the Padres restricted his usage to a potential save situation, effectively taking him out of consideration in a tie game. That limitation had an important impact on the Americans' late-inning strategy.

In an article written by the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin, who examined the situation, he pointed to the agreement as the root of the issue rather than placing blame solely on DeRosa. His analysis reflected growing frustration over how external factors influenced in-game decisions. When addressing why the Padres’ star closer did not appear, the Team USA manager made it clear the restriction stemmed from prior commitments.

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“Honoring the Padres,” DeRosa said.

Shaikin argued that limiting a top reliever under those circumstances was difficult to justify, noting that workload concerns could have been managed without sidelining a key pitcher in a critical moment.

Regardless, Team USA will now have to wait until 2029 for another opportunity at WBC glory.