Venezuela came away with the World Baseball Classic championship, defeating Team USA 3-2 on Tuesday night. Maikel Garcia took home the MVP award after driving in the game-winning run.

After the game, Garcia spoke about the difference between his Venezuelan team and Team USA, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“We were feeling at home,” the WBC MVP said. “There were more Venezuelan fans than American fans. We were used to this at stages, but not the American players. And that was clear during the game. There is no favorite in baseball. Look at Italy. Italy was underestimated, and they made it to the semifinals. …We showed the whole world that in Venezuela, we have talented players, and we know how to play ball.”

Venezuela felt like the home team during the semifinal as well. After Venezuela defeated Italy, fans took to the concourse to celebrate, overrunning the stadium in their celebration. Garcia spoke about that celebration, too.

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“A lot of dancing,” Garcia said. “We've never been in the championship of the WBC before. We got there, and we're happy, we're excited to play tomorrow against the United States. We have to come tomorrow and play the same way we played against Japan and Italy. We have to show the world who Venezuela is.”

Meanwhile, Garcia also spoke about what this meant to his country.

“God just gave it to us because our country, they need this, ” Garcia said. “A lot of Venezuelans aren’t out of Venezuela, and they need this. And we need this too.”

Now, Garcia will look to bring his same quality play to the MLB regular season for the Kansas City Royals. They open the regular season against the Atlanta Braves on March 27.