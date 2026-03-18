New York Yankees star Aaron Judge did not hide his frustration after Team USA fell to Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final. The loss stung. The goal was simple. Win gold. Instead, Team Venezuela delivered a composed performance and claimed the title. The clubhouse fell quiet as the moment settled in.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale captured Aaron Judge’s raw reaction after the game, and the Team USA captain did not hold back.

“Obviously, disappointment,” Judge said. “You know, hats off to Venezuela for going out there, doing their thing, playing a great, clean ball game, and coming away with the win. But obviously you’re disappointed.”

He made the mission clear. “We came here, all of us put on this uniform, signed up to go out there and get a gold medal, and we fell short of that.”

The game carried tension from the first pitch. Team USA had chances but could not fully break through, and Aaron Judge struggled to spark the offense when it mattered most. Small moments slipped away. A missed opportunity here. A stalled rally there. Then Venezuela struck late. The shift felt sudden. The final out came fast. Just like that, the title was gone. For a roster loaded with talent, the margin proved unforgiving.

A stage that still meant everything for Aaron Judge

Even in defeat, the Yankees star reflected on the experience.

Article Continues Below

“It was action-packed out there,” he said. “It was incredible getting a chance to see all of the fans coming out. They’re cheering and screaming. They’re on their feet from the very first pitch. So, I loved it.”

Then came the pause. A breath. A moment that said everything.

“But… I’m still pissed about this.”

That line from Aaron Judge carried the weight of the loss. It also carried the expectation. Team USA has come close again. Another final. Another missed chance. The standard remains the same.

So now the question hangs in the air. When the next World Baseball Classic arrives, will Aaron Judge and Team USA finally turn frustration into gold?