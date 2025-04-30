The New York Yankees are off to a solid start to the 2025 MLB season. With an 18-12 record, they are atop the American League East thanks to Aaron Judge's ridiculous start. They've gotten great performances from offseason acquisitions Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt as well, along the way. With the MLB trade deadline still months away, the Yankees have to look at starting pitching additions.

In spring training, the Yankees lost Gerrit Cole for the season to Tommy John surgery. After he missed a chunk of last year with an elbow injury, he needed the season-ending surgery this year. Luis Gil is just ramping up his throwing program after a spring lat injury. And Marcus Stroman was brutal before hitting the injured list. Even with Max Fried dominating and Carlos Rodon coming around, they need another starter.

There are other needs for the Yankees, but Brian Cashman should focus on the pitching at the MLB trade deadline.

The dream scenario for the Yankees is Sandy Alcantara

The Miami Marlins have slipped out of the gates this year with a 12-17 record. With the other four teams in the NL East competing for playoff spots, it could be a long rebuild for the Fish. The last player left on the roster who they have not traded in this teardown is starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. A bidding war could break out, but the Yankees should be involved.

The Cubs will be involved as well, especially after losing Justin Steele for the season. Other contenders like the Tigers, Guardians, or Brewers could make the move. And don't be surprised if the Orioles cash in some of their prospects, trying to save their brutal rotation. The Yankees would likely have to give up outfield prospect Spencer Jones to get this deal done, but it would be worth it.

This is the dream scenario for the Yankees. If they got priced out by other teams, it would not be surprising considering their lacking prospect pool and giant Max Fried commitment. Where else could they look?

The Cardinals will be trading Erik Fedde

It was a nice start to the season for the Cardinals, with four wins in their first five games. But they are 12-17 now, and the season is going about how everyone expected it to. That means that they will trade their pending free agents when the MLB trade deadline comes around. After getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals at last deadline, Erik Fedde should be on the move this summer.

Fedde is slumping out of the gates, with a 1-3 record and 4.68 ERA through six starts. Two bad starts are inflating those numbers and could get watered down with more great starts. The Cardinals should not be asking for much for the 32-year-old starter, which is good for the Yankees. And he only makes $7.5 against the luxury tax for this season, and his contract expires in the winter.

The Cardinals should be trading Fedde. The Yankees are going to need a pitcher. Even with the failed Nolan Arenado trade looming over these front offices, this deal should get done.

Turning around a tough start in The Bronx

The Minnesota Twins have been miserable to start the season. Their offense has expectations that they have fallen woefully short of in the last few seasons. That includes this year, as they are 13-17 to start the year. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack has been part of the problem, with a 5.60 ERA and 0-3 record through six starts.

Paddack is another pending free agent, which is something the Yankees should target at the trade deadline. Considering Gerrit Cole is coming back next year, they need to keep a rotation spot open for 2026. Paddack could come in and make some key starts for the Bombers down the stretch. If pitching coach Matt Blake sees something in him, it is worth a shot.

When Luke Weaver came to the Yankees, he was one of the worst starting pitchers in the league. Now, he is the closer of the Yankees. Blake has proven that he can coach and develop pitchers who have not shown much in the majors. If Paddack is one of those guys, this could be an important trade for their championship odds.