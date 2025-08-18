Despite the roller coaster the New York Yankees have been on recently, the franchise is still very much in the mix for the playoffs. The club owns a 67-57 record entering Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the postseason around the corner, the organization made a roster move to adjust the infield.

Reports indicate that catcher JC Escarra is being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Escarra, who is 30 years old, heads back to the minor leagues with a .202 batting average and .296 OBP while recording 17 hits, two home runs, and 11 RBIs.

“Today, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

As a result, the Yankees plan to activate infielder Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL, according to Gary Phillips of NYDN Sports. Rosario was acquired ahead of the trade deadline in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

“With Amed Rosario expected back tomorrow, the Yankees optioned JC Escarra.”

Rosario played four games for the Yankees before landing on the 10-day IL due to a shoulder injury. He's finally due back and should add some nice depth to the roster. The 29-year-old infielder is known for being a versatile defender with a consistent bat. So far this season, Rosario owns a .277 batting average and .315 OBP while totaling 43 hits, five home runs, and 19 RBIs through 155 at-bats.

Amed Rosario returns to the Yankees roster in time for the club's two-game series against the Rays. After that, New York will have a marquee four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The team may need Amed Rosario's consistency to help in that series, as it's a pivotal matchup between two AL East rivals. Especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

It's unclear whether or not Rosario will start in his first game back with the club. But at the very least, the Yankees will be happy to have him back to improve the depth of the lineup moving forward.