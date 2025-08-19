The New York Yankees have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, and they might have just caught a break as it pertains to Giancarlo Stanton.

Despite lower-body soreness that kept him away from right field during the Yankees’ weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stanton will patrol the outfield in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Aaron Boone tells us Giancarlo Stanton will play right field in Tampa tonight, then will sit tomorrow night ahead of the Boston series,” Talkin’ Yanks tweeted.

Stanton began making outfield appearances again after right fielder Aaron Judge was sidelined by a flexor strain that limited his throwing ability. While he has been a serviceable defender thus far, Stanton has had to remain conservative in terms of his daily activity.

“I think he’s very in tune and very aware of his body and very mentally disciplined,” manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “You see the way he approaches his at-bats and the playoff player that he’s become. He is mentally, incredibly disciplined to all of it. That means being honest with his body, too, and saying where he is and what he’s at and what he’s capable of doing. I just think he’s mentally so disciplined in every facet when he comes to this.”

Across 44 games this season, Stanton has hit 12 home runs and earned a .953 OPS. His willingness to play the field has allowed Aaron Boone to keep both him and Judge in the lineup.

It is not known when Judge will return to the field, but New York will at least have their two biggest power threats in the lineup against the Rays on Tuesday.