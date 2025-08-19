New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hasn't taken his spot in he field since coming off the injured list two weeks ago. Don't expect that to change in the next couple days, either, as the Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays at their own spring training home of Steinbrenner Field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Judge will continue to DH for the mini two-game set, leaving the possibility open that Judge can return to the field against Boston at home this weekend. But even when Judge does finally trot out to right, the right elbow flexor strain that landed him on the IL in the first place will likely limit his effectiveness.

“I don't think we're going to see him back to throwing like he normally does at any point this year,” Boone said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

But it is essential that Judge gets back into the field so that Giancarlo Stanton can return to his role as DH. Their bats are too good to consistently sit one of them, and while Stanton has gotten some reps in right field, he is far too fragile to play the field consistently.

“We're trying to get through where [Judge] can let it go with ease and be able to protect himself,” Boone added.

The Yankees need Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup

Since Judge came off the IL, Stanton has only started four games for the Yankees. Before that, he had been on an absolute tear, hitting .306 with a 1.053 OPS and nine home runs in his previous 20 games.

And he's kept hitting in the time since. Stanton is hitting .500 with a .591 on-base percentage since Judge's return on August 5. The problem is that it has come in only 18 at bats.

With the Yankees trying to right the ship from a months-long swoon and secure their position in the playoffs, they need both Stanton and Judge's bats in the lineup. And if they're interested in defending their American League championship, it would help to have the reigning ALCS MVP getting regular at bats.

For now, Boone said, the plan is for Stanton to play right field this week against the Rays.