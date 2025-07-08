The New York Yankees finally received some good news amidst a stretch that has been anything but kind to their pitching staff.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Talkin’ Yanks that starting pitcher Luis Gil is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday. The skipper also confirmed he'll be built up as a starter.

The news comes at an opportune time. Over the weekend, it was announced that New York starter Clarke Schmidt would have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old had been pitching well up until the injury. Through 14 starts he had earned a 3.32 ERA while holding opponents to a career-best .199 batting average.

“He’s become a really good starting pitcher in this league,” Boone told MLB.com. “It’s a tough blow, but … again, every team has their share of these things that happen. Hopefully we get some guys back in the mix soon. It will create another opportunity for somebody else to step in and pick up the slack.”

Gil will look to build on a fruitful 2024 that saw him become the American League Rookie of the Year. Across 29 starts, the Azua native went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA.

He has not pitched since suffering a lat strain in February, but could provide instant relief to the pitching staff.

The Yankees have been without ace Gerrit Cole for the entire season, but injuries to Gil and now Schmidt have complicated the back end of the rotation. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been a solid combination at the front end. But, Will Warren, Marcus Stroman, and others have seen mixed results.

Gil’s return could add needed stability to the rotation, and potentially grant the Yankees’ bullpen more comfort. At his best, the 27-year-old can pitch into the sixth or seventh inning without losing much velocity.

This may allow parts of the bullpen to receive more rest on days where one of the Yankees’ top three starters goes to work.

It is not known how Gil will perform once he fully returns from injury, but his presence alone could shift certain dynamics in the Bronx.