The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is one of the best in all of sports. Gary Sheffield, Bernie Williams, and Pedro Martinez left their mark on it during their careers. Sheffield, a former All-Star outfielder for the Yankees and potential Hall-of-Famer, almost charged Martinez after a pitch hit him. He broke down why he thought better of it.

Throughout his career with the Red Sox, Martinez was one of the league's best players. However, one thing got under his skin more than anything else. He did not like it when batters called for timeouts with him on the mound. Knowing that, Williams, Sheffield, and the rest of the Yankees tried to take advantage of it. The result didn't go so well for Sheffield, though.

As was the case for Red Sox and Yankees players, Sheffield hated Martinez as a player. Now that both have retired, they reconnected and are now friends. The former New York outfielder appeared on All the Smoke to explain what went into his decision to make Martinez angry and why he did not charge the mound.

“I stepped outside the box the first time I knew it pissed him off,” Sheffield said. “And I knew when he threw that first curve ball he’s going to hit me. So I said now I’m going to do it again. Stepped out again, he throws another curve-ball.”

After he got hit, Sheffield said he was ready for a fight. However, the Red Sox pitcher made no move towards him, so the Yankees fielder took his base without issue.

“When I was going to first base, I was saying to myself ‘Pedro knows how I am out here on the field,'” Sheffield said. “If he makes any gesture, his lips move or his eyes move, or anything moves, and say anything, I’m coming like a raging bull. And as you notice, he just stared. Because see he’s heard my interviews before. Because I tell them, you don’t get to hit me for free. And if I look at you and stare at you, if you even indicate something, I’m coming.”

While a brawl did not ensue, the moment has gone viral. They might be friends now, but Sheffield and Martinez are just one example of the history between the Yankees and Red Sox.