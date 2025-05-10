Jasson Domínguez didn’t just break out Friday night — he broke into the Yankees record books. The 22-year-old outfielder delivered a jaw-dropping performance in a 10-2 Yankees win over the A’s, launching three home runs — one from the right side, two from the left — to become the youngest player in franchise history with a three-homer game. He joined Ben Rice, who accomplished the same feat in 2024, as the only Yankees rookies to hit three long balls in a single contest.

“Tonight was special,” Domínguez said postgame. “A very special night that I will remember.”

Playing at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, the temporary home of the A’s, Domínguez sent the sold-out crowd of 12,049 into awe. He began his historic night with a solo blast as a lefty in the third inning, went deep again from the right side in the seventh, then delivered the finishing blow — a grand slam in the eighth. That last shot gave him seven RBIs on the night, the most by a Yankee this season.

“I was just telling myself, ‘No way,’” Domínguez said of his third homer. “There’s no way.”

There definitely was.

The Martian powers the Yankees passed the A's

The switch-hitter is now just the third player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a game with a grand slam and from both sides of the plate, joining Bill Mueller (2003) and Aaron Hicks (2018). Manager Aaron Boone couldn’t help but praise the rare feat.

“One from the right side, two from the left side — that obviously doesn’t happen that often,” Boone said. “It usually takes a pretty talented player to do something like that.”

Domínguez’s power display wasn’t just a fluke. A top prospect since signing as a teenager, he made a splashy debut in 2023 before a torn UCL ended his rookie season. After a rocky 2024 return, he spent the offseason locked in — and it’s starting to show.

“He does everything way above-average,” said starter Will Warren, who delivered 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the win. “Definitely something special there.”

The Yankees lineup, top to bottom, played with purpose. Paul Goldschmidt homered just before Domínguez’s first blast, and the team drew six walks to go along with 14 hits. In the eighth inning, New York sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs — capped by Domínguez’s 387-foot grand slam off Elvis Alvarado, who was making his MLB debut.

After the game, Aaron Judge echoed the dugout’s energy: “To see him have a game like this tonight, three homers, it’s just special. The whole team felt it.”

With five home runs and an OPS over .800 through 31 starts, Domínguez is proving he belongs. Boone said it best: “He just needs to play. He’s so talented.” On a night he once only imagined “on the PlayStation,” Domínguez gave Yankees fans a glimpse into a very real — and very bright — future.