The New York Yankees have dealt with a ton of spring training injuries. Giancarlo Stanton will start the season on the injured list, Luis Gil is out for months, and Gerrit Cole will be out for the season with an elbow injury. The Yankees could use another pitcher but the trade market is pretty bare. New York Post insider Jon Heyman outlined two long-shot options for New York this spring.

“The only 2 guys that possibly, and I think they are long shots to be traded, could be traded…are Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara and I don’t know if the Yankees have what it takes to get them. Are they going to give up Wells, or Volpe, or Dominguez for a guy who is here briefly, a rental like Cease? I don’t know that they would do that, I doubt it. They’re in a tough spot.”

Dylan Cease was traded just before Opening Day last year from the Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres. He had a solid season and should get a massive contract this offseason. But the Padres' ownership situation may necessitate a trade. The Yankees would be a good fit but they cannot give up a member of their lineup.

Alcantara has term left and snagging him from the Marlins would cost one of their top young players.

The Yankees must find a new pitcher

The Yankees do not have to trade for a pitcher before the season starts. Despite the trade rumors that followed him all offseason, Marcus Stroman will be an important part of the team. Carlos Carrasco and prospect Will Warren have both had solid springs and should be competing for the fifth spot.

But when the trade deadline comes, they need to bring in a fifth starter to help get through an improving American League. The Cardinals should be ripe for the taking when the deadline comes around, especially the rotation. Erick Fedde started last year on the White Sox and was dealt to the Cardinals. With his contract expiring, he should be moved at the deadline.

The Yankees would not have to give up Anthony Volpe or Austin Wells to make this deal. A second-tier prospect would get the deal done as St Louis looks to rebuild. They could also snag Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, who are also on expiring deals. The Yankees just have to stay above water until then and reinforcements could be on the way.