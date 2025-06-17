The scuffling New York Yankees made a move that could bolster their pitching staff before the second game of their four-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

New York announced on Tuesday that it has returned JT Brubaker from his rehab assignment. It has not yet made a corresponding move and could still opt to designate him for assignment rather than add him to the roster.

Brubaker hasn't pitched in the Majors since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then sustained three fractured ribs after taking a come-backer to the chest in spring training. He has made six rehab appearances throughout the Yankees' minor league system, throwing 21.1 total innings with 17 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA. His most recent outing was his best when he gave up a run on no hits and a pair of walks over five innings.

The Yankees acquired Brubaker in 2024 in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made 28 starts with the 2022 Pirates, going 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA. The numbers aren't great, but as history has shown, if the Yankees are interested in a pitcher off the scrap heap, there's a reason.

While Brubaker may be a call-up to bolster the bullpen, all six of his rehab appearances were starts. He's pitched out of the bullpen a grand total of two times in his MLB career. The Yankees have announced a starter for each of their next three games, so Brubaker's role isn't immediately clear. He may be a long reliever or spot-starter when needed.

Though the Yankees are struggling, having lost four straight, their pitching has not been the problem. New York hasn't scored a run in 21 innings and have not held a lead in a game since last Thursday.

With Marcus Stroman seemingly on the verge of coming off the Injured List himself, the starting staff is due to get even more crowded. Stroman threw 46 pitches and struck out four at Double-A Somerset in his first rehab appearance last week.