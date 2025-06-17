At the moment, the New York Yankees still hold a two and a half game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Despite Monday's heart wrenching 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at home, a win tomorrow helps them maintain their current advantage. A loss, however, will cause their margin to shrink even further. After the team's sweep at the hands of the rival Boston Red Sox Sunday, fans all over X (formerly Twitter) lamented the team's performance.

This is embarrassing 😭,” posted Yankees fan Alley Cabral on the social media platform.

Cabral's thoughts were a very apt summation of how most Yankees fans are feeling at the moment. The team's current four game skid is the longest string of losses they've had this season. A sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, their most hated rivals, definitely hurts. Now, factor in a lifeless loss to a team from Los Angeles in which they should have soundly defeated. One can see why the hopes of so many Bronx Bombers fans are dim at this moment.

Yankees' latest skid cuts into AL East lead

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) drives in two runs with a double in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
Jun 16, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Giancarlo Stanton smokes 111.1-mph line drive for first hit of 2025Mike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees pitcher Jake Cousins (61) throws during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees lose key bullpen arm to Tommy John surgeryBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field.
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton set for season debut vs. AngelsRussell Steinberg ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Ben Rice (22) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammate scoffs at struggles vs. Red SoxColin Loughran ·
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
MLB rumors: Yankees ‘would be in’ on Diamondbacks star trade talksRexwell Villas ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ready to ‘look past’ ugly sweep vs. Red SoxChristopher Hennessy ·

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt had a very strong outing, going 7.2 innings and allowing only four hits while striking out three. He used the home crowd to his advantage, keeping the Halos off balance for most of the night. However, a punchless offense did not help Schmidt or the New York bullpen. Catcher Austin Wells (0 for 4 with two strikeouts) and left fielder Cody Bellinger (o for 5) were the prime suspects on a night where the team's eight hits lead to no runs. This led to even more sorrow from Bombers fans.

Mike Salvatore, another Yankees fan, posted the above reaction to the team's fourth straight loss Monday night.

A win against the Angels tomorrow would certainly help matters. A win always does. A loss, however, may send even more fans down the rabbit hole. Can manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman right the ship? The trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but the Red Sox showed themselves why no one should wait after their trade of franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Will Cashman and the New York brass make a bold move? Or hang tight and see what happens? The AL East may hang in the balance.