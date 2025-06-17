At the moment, the New York Yankees still hold a two and a half game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Despite Monday's heart wrenching 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at home, a win tomorrow helps them maintain their current advantage. A loss, however, will cause their margin to shrink even further. After the team's sweep at the hands of the rival Boston Red Sox Sunday, fans all over X (formerly Twitter) lamented the team's performance.

“This is embarrassing 😭,” posted Yankees fan Alley Cabral on the social media platform.

Cabral's thoughts were a very apt summation of how most Yankees fans are feeling at the moment. The team's current four game skid is the longest string of losses they've had this season. A sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, their most hated rivals, definitely hurts. Now, factor in a lifeless loss to a team from Los Angeles in which they should have soundly defeated. One can see why the hopes of so many Bronx Bombers fans are dim at this moment.

Yankees' latest skid cuts into AL East lead

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt had a very strong outing, going 7.2 innings and allowing only four hits while striking out three. He used the home crowd to his advantage, keeping the Halos off balance for most of the night. However, a punchless offense did not help Schmidt or the New York bullpen. Catcher Austin Wells (0 for 4 with two strikeouts) and left fielder Cody Bellinger (o for 5) were the prime suspects on a night where the team's eight hits lead to no runs. This led to even more sorrow from Bombers fans.

Mike Salvatore, another Yankees fan, posted the above reaction to the team's fourth straight loss Monday night.

A win against the Angels tomorrow would certainly help matters. A win always does. A loss, however, may send even more fans down the rabbit hole. Can manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman right the ship? The trade deadline is still a few weeks away, but the Red Sox showed themselves why no one should wait after their trade of franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Will Cashman and the New York brass make a bold move? Or hang tight and see what happens? The AL East may hang in the balance.