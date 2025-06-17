The New York Yankees have been struggling as of late they lost their fourth game in a row on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees just got swept by their rival, the Boston Red Sox, and they weren't able to bounce back on Monday. To make matters worse, it was a 1-0 loss in extra innings. The Yankees were shut out in their final game against the Red Sox as well, so it has now been 20 innings since the team last scored a run.

“Yankees’ bats feeble again as scoreless streak hits 20 innings during loss to Angels in extras,” New York Post Sports said.

The Yankees had some chances to get on the board during Monday's loss against the Angels, but they just couldn't get it done despite having eight hits in the game. The team is struggling at the plate right now, but some bad luck is taking its toll as well.

“Yeah, a little bit of everything,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game about what was stopping his team from scoring, according to a post from Yankees Videos. “I mean, right now, when you're not scoring runs, they're keeping us in the ballpark. Tonight was a little bit of both, you know, where I thought we had a number of balls on the screws, even there late, Cody [Bellinger] just misses a couple to right, Goldie (Paul Goldschmidt) stepped on that ball to left center, so we were barreling some balls up. But then, with that said, we're not punching any across, not hitting the home run, you know? And we had a couple situations where, we could have produced a run there late and weren't able to take advantage of it.”

In extra innings, both teams get to start with a runner on second base with no outs. The Yankees were in that position twice as the game went to 11 innings, and they weren't able to get any runs across.

Now that the Yankees have gone 20 innings without scoring a run, it has to be tough for the players to keep that off their mind. Baseball is an incredibly mental game, and the mental aspect of this unfortunate streak is likely taking its toll right now. If New York can just see one run come in, it should go a long way towards ending this funk.

The Yankees will hope to end this long runless streak on Tuesday when they get together with the Angels for the second game of the series. The game will get underway at 7:05 ET from Yankee Stadium in New York.