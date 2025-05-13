The New York Yankees continued their dominant West Coast road trip Monday. One day after lighting up former teammate and new Athletics starter Luis Severino for eight runs in four innings, the Yankees visited Seattle to take on the Mariners. While New York came away with the 11-5 victory, the team did suffer a significant loss.

Tagging up from third on Aaron Judge’s routine sacrifice fly to right field, third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera ran down the third base line before darting to his right to avoid the tag from catcher Cal Raleigh. Cabrera attempted to slow his momentum and cut back toward home plate but his legs gave out and he hit the ground awkwardly, per Talkin’ Yanks on X.

Aaron Judge sac fly makes it 11-5 Yanks and Oswaldo Cabrera is injured on the play pic.twitter.com/xrrci3oGMm — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

While he was able to score the run, stretching out to touch home with his left hand while on the ground, Cabrera was in obvious pain. He remained down at home plate as he grimaced and pounded the dirt.

Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera suffered ‘gruesome’ injury against the Mariners Monday

Yankees teammates and staff quickly realized Cabrera was dealing with a serious injury and the team trainers came out to check on him. A cart was called for initially but it was sent back as the injury was deemed serious enough to require an ambulance.

Cabrera was securely strapped to a stretcher and loaded into the waiting ambulance, which carried him out of T-Mobile Park and to an area hospital.

The Yankees’ utilityman was described as having a lower left leg injury. More details will become available after he’s evaluated by doctors. However, it’s safe to say that Cabrera is dealing with a serious ailment.

As he was being loaded into the ambulance, an announcer commented, “It’s a left leg injury and, look, we’re not showing the replay because it’s too gruesome.”

While Cabrera’s health is of the utmost concern, the Yankees did go on to defeat the Mariners 11-5. Oswaldo sustained the injury scoring a run on Judge’s MLB-leading 40th RBI of the season.

Judge is following up his 2024 AL MVP campaign with another all-time great season. The Yankee captain’s stats are somehow comparable to peak Barry Bonds. Judge is now slashing .414/.500/.783 through 41 games.