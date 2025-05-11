The New York Yankees beat the Athletics on Sunday to take a three-game series in Sacramento. New York's offense was dominant, scoring ten runs in the first game and seven in the second, despite a loss. The Yankees took off on Sunday, pasting Athletics ace Luis Severino for eight runs in four innings. It was Severino's first start ever against his former team.

Severino got through the first inning cleanly, but the Yankees piled it on in the second. They scored five runs to open up a 5-0 lead on the Athletics, capped off by an Aaron Judge two-run single. Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Jorbit Vivias all picked up RBIs in the inning as well. Volpe hit a single, Cabrera walked, and Vivas grounded out with the bases loaded.

The Athletics were shut down by Ryan Yarbrough again in the third, giving the Bombers another opportunity. Jasson Dominguez scored from first on a Cabrera double to make the lead 6-0. After Miguel Andujar cut the Athletics' deficit to 6-1, Severino came out for the fifth inning.

Dominguez and Volpe started the inning with singles, ending Severino's day after 4+ innings. He was charged with eight earned runs after Ben Rice's grand slam in the inning. The Athletics dropped the series, putting a halt to their hot stretch that had them challenging for the top spot in the AL West.

Before this start, Severino was off to a decent start to his Athletics career. He had a 3.62 ERA through his first eight starts, highlighted by an eight-inning, one-run gem against the Brewers in April. But the Athletics' new digs in Sacramento benefit hitters far more than pitchers. That bore itself out on Sunday, as his former team dominated at Sutter Health Park.

The Athletics head south for a series against the Dodgers this week.