Despite a trip to the World Series last season, the New York Yankees are certainly not the same team that they were last year. The loss of superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency and ace Gerrit Cole to Tommy John surgery are the two biggest holes from last season. Yet, the team's goal remains the same: World Series title number 28. To fill the void left by Cole and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone turned in part to rookie Will Warren. The righthander set a career high with six strikeouts over five innings in an 8-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

“That's a career-high six strikeouts across five frames for Will Warren,” posted the MLBPipeline account on the social media platform. “The @Yankees' No.4 prospect gets 14 whiffs on 33 swings and retires 11 of the final 12 batters he faces.”

Warren has steadily risen the ranks of the Yankees' system, turning in a productive season in Triple-A last year. Now, he has a spot in the New York rotation, at least for the next few weeks. His third start of the season Saturday was his best yet at the major league level. He earned his first major league win. He looked sharp, mixing his pitches well as his familiarity with catcher Austin Wells showed why it is so valuable. If this upwards trend continues, it looks like Warren will be sticking around in the Bronx for a while.

Can Will Warren lock down spot in Yankees rotation?

Right now, the Yankees' rotation is Warren, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Carlos Carrasco. Gil will be on the IL for a while with a strained lat. Clarke Schmidt still hasn't made his debut following a back injury. Marcus Stroman just went on the IL with knee inflammation. Yet, the next man must rise up. For a team with championship aspirations, the wins need to continue to roll in. 14 games into 2025, they stand tied atop of the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

At the moment, the next man up will likely be the bullpen. Allan Winans was recently brought up to the major league roster following Stroman's injury. Recent addition Ryan Yarbrough has experience as a starter and a bulk pitcher in the past, so he could also be an option. Luke Weaver could pitch multiple innings as well, but Boone would likely prefer to keep him as a fireman. Whatever happens, the chase for 28 will continue to march forward.