A young star can change the complexion of a team’s season. Even if they debut during a tense patch of play, their presence could inspire needed energy. With this in mind, it could be time for the Philadelphia Phillies to promote outfielder Justin Crawford to the big leagues.

The Phillies hold a 70-53 record, and the National League East’s top spot. The New York Mets are only five games behind them in the standings, and Crawford could help snag the division with his speed and ability to reach base safely.

This would not be an entirely surprising move. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke about the organization's plans for Crawford prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

The executive’s comments offered a real glimpse at how the franchise will utilize him once he is ready for the next level.

“The one thing, if you’re bringing Justin Crawford up at this point, he needs to play,” Dombrowski told Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “So that’s the main thing. So we need to kind of just sort out our own situation here and see when he comes up that he’s going to be a guy that’s playing all the time. He is a player who is very good and very talented. Will more development time hurt him? No. So I think that’s really more what it comes down to. It’s not only offensively, but defensively. Playing center field. Stealing bases. Just little nuances. But if we had to bring him up, or we decide to bring him up, it’s not like he can’t contribute by any means. But it really comes down to if he’s going to come here, we need him to be able to play the majority of the time.”

Across 99 games at Triple-A this season, Crawford has hit .332 and posted an .853 OPS. Through his past 10 contests, the 21-year-old has hit .405, earned a .410 OBP, stolen four bases, and collected eight RBIs.

Crawford is known for his ability to make contact and steal bases. He has also worked to limit ground balls and become a more versatile hitter. Even if he never develops into a true power threat, the Phillies could benefit from the skills he already boasts.

Justin Crawford boasts real athleticism that could help the Phillies

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto can all hit home runs and mash extra-base hits. Outside of Trea Turner, the Phillies do not have another player who can unapologetically serve as a catalyst.

Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader, and Edmundo Sosa have each been spark plugs at different points throughout their careers, but it would be fair to argue that Crawford’s overall ceiling is higher.

If he were to be promoted, Crawford would join an outfield group that has seen mixed results.

Castellanos has only generated 15 home runs and a .694 OPS through 119 games. Further, Max Kepler has struggled mightily. The 32-year-old has posted a .661 OPS, and ranks in the 11th percentile in Batting Run Value. Marsh has been a bright spot, and has hit .333 over his last 15 contests.

Crawford might experience growing pains, but his speed and athleticism might be enough to justify a promotion. With questions swirling about the state of Philadelphia’s starting rotation, their offensive attack must be at full strength for an October push. Adding a speedy contact hitter like Crawford could provide another level of intensity to an already dangerous lineup.