The Philadelphia Phillies officially placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation, a significant setback for a team already battling inconsistency at the plate.

Harper, a two-time National League Most Valuable Player, had been dealing with wrist soreness for several weeks and was recently hit on the elbow by a fastball from Spencer Strider. With the injury now confirmed, the Harper setback forces Philadelphia into a critical lineup shuffle.

Major League Baseball announced the roster move in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter breaking the alarming news on the platform.

“The Phillies have placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation,” MLB’s account posted.

With Harper sidelined, the club promoted 25-year-old Otto Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The infielder and outfielder is expected to make his major league debut and could be a much-needed spark for a team that has dropped seven of its last eight games.

Kemp had been slashing .317 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs at the Triple-A level and was named International League Player of the Month in April. The rookie signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has steadily climbed the organizational ladder.

The Phillies, who recently fell behind the New York Mets in the National League East standings, will likely turn to Alec Bohm at first base to fill Harper’s spot. Edmundo Sosa is expected to take over at third. Kemp could be used in a utility role, offering flexibility in both the infield and outfield.

Harper, in his third season playing primarily at first base, had been batting .258 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs through 57 games before the injury. His absence leaves a major hole not only in the heart of the batting order, but also in the clubhouse leadership core.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson now faces a new challenge in maintaining offensive rhythm without his top slugger. Harper’s injuries have been a recurring theme in recent seasons, but this latest development comes at a particularly bad time.

Philadelphia still remains in the middle of the National League playoff race, but without their star, a greater burden falls on the club’s young talent. For Kemp, the opportunity to make an impact is here. For Philly, the pressure is on.